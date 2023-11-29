"There's no ads": Tfue reveals why he loves Kick as a streaming platform, states he hated running ads on Twitch

Popular Fortnite streamer Turner "Tfue" recently revealed what exactly made him want to sign a contract with Kick. The former Twitch streamer came out of retirement a few days ago, and while streaming OG Fortnite, he told his viewers that one of the main incentives for him to join the new platform was the lack of ads.

An increase in the number of ads on Twitch has resulted in complaints from both streamers and viewers who feel pre-rolls and the compulsion to run many ads to generate revenue are detrimental to the streaming experience. It appears Tfue agrees wholeheartedly, and he hailed the fact that Kick has no ads as a very big win for the platform.

In fact, Tfue listed it as a potentially better incentive than the highly lucrative 95-5 subscription revenue split:

"I mean, 95-5 is all cool and all but, my favorite thing about Kick, this is no bullshi*t and it is one the main reason I signed up in the first place. Ever since I stopped streaming, Kick wanted to sign me and I was kind of saying no for months, but one of the main reasons I like the platform is because there's not ads. I f*cking hate ads, bro."

"Hated running ads": While praising Kick, Tfue blames ads on Twitch as one of the reasons he lost motivation to stream

Last year's Ad Incentive Program introduced by Twitch caused quite a lot of controversy, with major streamers calling it out for essentially forcing creators to run more ads to stay afloat. In his rant on the issue, Mizkif went as far as to say that the program was an "embarrassment."

Turner, who has been streaming for almost a decade this year, decided to take a break after his contract with Twitch ended and announced an extended hiatus in early 2023. However, fans expected him to make a comeback for quite some time, with some even predicting he would end up joining Kick.

The Stake-backed platform has seen its fair share of controversies but has set itself apart from websites such as Twitch and YouTube with things such as the 95-5 revenue split policies. Sure enough, Tfue joined Kick on November 10 and, in a more recent stream, revealed how much he hated ads.

Tfue specifically explained that running a large number of ads on Twitch, five minutes per hour to be exact, was the primary reason he lost the motivation to stream in the first place, and explained he was thankful that Kick had no ads:

"I hated ads, bro. I hated running ads. Oh my god they were the worst, I think they were over five minutes every hour. And I think that was actually deteriorating my, uh, not only my motivation but my stream in general. I am glad that we don't have to deal with that sh*t here, you know?"

Talking about ads ruining things in general, Tfue gave the example of YouTube ads:

"Dude, I think ads are killing everything right now. Like even YouTube, is like, f*cking railed by a f*cking pre-roll."

Here's how viewers reacted to the clip, which has gained a lot of attention on X, formerly Twitter.

The Twitch Ads Incentive Program that was introduced last year is basically the reason there was an increase in advertisements on the platform, and many big streamers spoke out against it at the time.