"This is an embarrassment": Mizkif tears into the newly announced Twitch Ads Incentive Program on his latest stream

Mizkif slammed Twitch's new incentive program in his latest stream, accusing the platform of pushing too many ads on streamers. The announcement has already sparked a massive backlash, with prominent streamers condemning the move when it was made public yesterday.

Fresh off the CrazySlick controversy, the OTK co-founder tore into the Amazon-owned platform, saying that the authorities have gotten it all backwards. During his rant to his audience, he said:

"I think it's gross. I think Twitch's direction in general is disgusting at this point with this. I think this is an embarrassment."

Mizkif predicts the end of Twitch Prime in rant against their new ad policy

The Twitch Ads Incentive Program basically incentivizes creators to run a lot more ads on their streams on a daily or hourly basis by increasing the amount of revenue they can collect at the end of the month.

The increased payouts are very appealing to most streamers and will be difficult for many to refuse. A large number of streamers, however, believe that running so many ads will kill viewership and thus ruin the Twitch community building experience, which is why the overall reaction to the new program has been quite negative.

Popular streamers such as Asmongold and SweetAnita have also spoken out against the move. Mizkif was clearly irritated by the new plans and didn't hold back in his rant. He said:

"That we really cannot figure out a way to make Twitch grow besides just forcing you guys to run disgusting amount of ads..."

The Texas resident also predicted that Twitch Prime, a financially risky feature, would be removed from the platform. He continued:

"I guarantee you that Twitch Prime is gone. When I saw this I'm like, 'Yup, they're gonna kill Twitch Prime.' There's no way they let you guys have that anymore, there's just no way. There's no way they're gonna keep Twitch Prime around."

Timestamp 1:25:55

The Amazon Prime membership still allows users to subscribe to their favorite creator on a monthly basis for free, and Mizkif believed it was costing Twitch a lot of money. He added:

"It's free, you subscribe to me for free. They lose money on it. They lose money. There's no way they're gonna let that stay, they're going to get rid of it."

A viewer agreed with the streamer's sentiments with a TTS donation that stated it was free money, and Mizkif backed up his claim with:

"It is free money, Twitch Prime to a streamer is literally free money."

Reactions to Mizkif's views on Twitch's new policies

Chat reactions to the rant (Image via Twitch)

YouTube reactions (Image via BLUBBERS/YouTube)

Fan reactions to the streamer's opinions were mostly positive with many agreeing that the incentive program will eventually harm rather than help the streamers.

Mizkif was recently embroiled in a major controversy involving AdrianahLee and CrazySlick, but he returned to streaming regularly a few days ago, much to the chagrin of many.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes