"I’ve rejoined team alive" - Keemstar responds after netizens' comments about his "death" on April Fool's Day went viral

Daniel "Keemstar," the Internet personality and DramaAlert host, has cleared up the facts surrounding his purported "death," describing it as part of an elaborate April Fool's Joke. Earlier, the official DramaAlert account on X had posted about the creator passing in his sleep due to a "pulmonary embolism."

At the end of April Fool's Day, Keemstar made a post stating that he had rejoined "team alive," accompanied by a photo of himself smiling and giving a thumbs up. He stated:

"Hope everyone had a fun April Fools. I’ve rejoined team alive."

DramaAlert host Keemstar clears up April Fool's joke surrounding his "death"

YouTuber and social media personality Keemstar has announced that his "death" as announced by his news channel, DramaAlert, was part of a joke on the annual custom of April Fool's Day.

The channel's "management" had made multiple posts on X, with the first stating that the creator's passing had led the DramaAlert team to consider "temporarily dissolving." It further expressed that it would "restructure" at a later date:

"In light of Keemstar's passing, the DramaAlert news team will be temporarily dissolving as we take time to mourn and restructure. We appreciate your understanding during this challenging period."

To add to the credibility of the claims, the account made several other posts as well, including an "in memoriam" video of the creator:

DramaAlert also reposted other celebrities who partook in the prank, including Sidemen member Olajide "KSI" and fellow YouTube personality WillyMacShow. The news show's account had also claimed that the team would continue Daniel's legacy through "the use of AI," much to the amusement of fans.

DramaAlert announces an event as part of the prank (Image via DramaAlert/X)

Also, a "Celebration of Life" event was announced to take place for Daniel, with the location being decided as Delaware Park in Buffalo, New York. Attendees were also encouraged to wear black and white clothing in "the creator's memory":

"The Celebration of Life event for Daniel 'Keemstar' Keem will be held at Delaware Park in Buffalo. An invitation is being extended to fans. Attendees are encouraged to wear black and white attire to honor his memory. The event will take place next Sunday at 3pm to 5pm."

