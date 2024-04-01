Twitch jokingly announces five "Totally real categories" for April Fool's Day including likes of Just Catting and Cowboy Corner

Keeping with the spirit of April Fool's Day, Twitch made a post on X announcing five "totally real categories" on the platform. The post also hilariously stated that the additions were made "for no particular reason". Although the announcement was made as a joke, the post acquired over 122,000 views within an hour and has left netizens amused.

The video included with the post details the "whole new" categories, such as the "Sandwiches" category, that creators could stream to "right now." Within the post, Twitch stated:

"For no particular reason, today we’ve launched FIVE brand new categories you can stream to right now. From “Sandwiches” to “Just Catting” there’s a whole new corner of Twitch waiting to see what you’ve got. Live now."

Twitch announces five "brand new categories" as part of a joke on April Fool's Day

With the arrival of April 1, creators and platforms alike are pranking their audiences using a variety of methods. Even game developers like Mojang Studios, the company behind Minecraft, have made some peculiar additions to their website with regards to the annual custom.

Keeping in line with this, Twitch made the post on X and described the five categories that have been added, namely, "Just Catting", "Sandwiches", "Chores, Odd Jobs and Errands", "Cowboy Corner" and "Inanimate Objects". Further, the purple platform also provided mirthful explanations of each.

It described Cowboy Corner as the category revolving around "eating beans on the open plains" and the Inanimate Objects category as "objects that are life but not alive", while the Chores, Odd Jobs and Errands category is dedicated to the tasks that the streamer "may be avoiding."

At the end of the video, the categories were stated to be "Live now," followed by usage of the renowned "Kappa" emoticon, which often denotes a trolling attempt or sarcasm, further solidifying the post as a joke. The emoticon was also used in a way that spelled out "No Cap", adding to the wordplay used throughout the video. The categories have not actually been added to the website, and remain a harmless gag by the platform to entertain users.

