"I’ve slowed down" - MrBeast nudges fellow YouTubers to make longer videos, claims fast paced content "doesn't work"

In a recent post on X, YouTube superstar Jimmy "MrBeast" revealed the importance of focusing on making less hurried videos rather than producing "ultra fastpaced" content. Instead, he advised his fellow YouTubers to end the era of overstimulating and attention-grabbing videos as it does not produce the successful results one would expect.

He further revealed that he has actuated the change himself in his videos, making sure that there is increased emphasis on story-telling, and generally slowing down his videos to allow for "more personality" and less "yelling".

He stated:

"This past year i’ve slowed down our videos, focused on story telling, let scenes breathe, yelled less, more personality, longer videos, etc. And our views have skyrocketed! My fellow YouTubers lets get rid of the ultra fast paced/overstim era of content. It doesn’t even work"

With the advent of fast-paced and shorter content across social media, many YouTubers adapted this formula to their content. In a bid to increase viewership and keep audiences engaged, many creators on YouTube started a pattern of loud, and fast-paced content.

However, according to MrBeast, who is currently the biggest individual creator on YouTube, this formula "doesn't work". He emphasized this point with his own content, by creating videos that are now longer in duration. Many fans expressed their approval of his message and the new wave of videos produced by him:

"On behalf of everyone in the world, we’ve been loving your videos Mr Beast"

Even the often-controversial Minecraft YouTuber Dream agreed with his statement, stating that he has been saying the same as well, with fans further calling him "right":

However, some users were still skeptical of the newer approach and doubted whether it would work for others. Some thoroughly disagreed with his statement, stating that the format of short, fast-paced content worked for him all this while because he became the largest independent content creator ever using it:

MrBeast also won the praise of fans recently after he went personally to stores for over fifteen hours and helped restock his Feastables chocolates. This was after the huge demand for the chocolates saw shelves being cleared out, and prevented fans from being able to acquire them. With Jimmy responding to fans on X about its availability and acting quickly on the situation, many pointed out his ability to make chocolates more accessible and compared him to Willy Wonka.