On March 20, 2024, a clip featuring Kick and YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny" went viral on Reddit. In the minute-long video, the content creator was discussing census reports when his attention was drawn to a viewer who accused him of purposefully discussing old data.

After reading this, the Nebraska native expressed discontent with the netizen's comment and began lashing out at them live on the stream. He exclaimed:

"'Destiny is purposely looking at 2020.' I'm just being linked... you're re**rded! Literally... god, holy f**k! Where is Jacob? Help me find what I need for the AR15. I'm ready for the civil war. I don't want to share the country with you f**king r**tards! Holy s**t!"

"You're actually a lost f**king cause!" - Destiny goes off at viewers in a viral clip

Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, better known as "Destiny," is one of the most popular Just Chatting personalities in the livestreaming and content creation sphere. His popularity skyrocketed in 2019. However, he ended up getting permanently banned from Twitch in March 2022.

The content creator has since moved on to livestreaming on various other platforms, including Kick, Rumble, and YouTube. He is considered by many to be a contentious internet figure, having engaged in feuds with big names like Hasan "HasanAbi" and Adin Ross.

On March 20, 2024, the 35-year-old went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit after a video of him lashing out at his viewer was posted. After stating that he "didn't want to share the country" with his followers, the political commentator remarked:

"I'm getting linked stuff and reading into it. Now you're mad because it doesn't agree with your preconceived notions? You've got pictures on Twitter? Kill yourself, you f**king moron! What the f**k is wrong with you?! Holy s**t!"

Referring to the viewer as a "lost cause," Destiny added:

"My god! Seriously, Jesus, you're actually a lost f**king cause! You're beyond redemption! How f**king stupid are you? This article was published in 2024... two months ago! Is that how long you've been edging? Is that why you're so angsty in my f**king chat? Jesus Christ!"

The streamer continued:

"When was the last f**king census? Isn't the census every... is it four years? 'How often US census?' Every 10 years! So, the last one was 2020, you f**king moron!"

On March 13, 2024, Destiny commented on the George "GeorgeNotFound" alleged assault controversy, claiming that Twitch streamer Caitibugzz "got lucky" because "nothing happened."