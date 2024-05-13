"I WILL NEVER SELL": Andrew Tate announces plan to buy and hold GameStop stock, calls it "cause against the system"

Internet personality Andrew Tate, also known as "Top G", announced on X that he plans to buy GameStop stock and "never sell". He further stated that he would continue to hold the $GME stock regardless of whether the value of the stock sails or sinks.

In line with his motto of "escaping the matrix," Andrew hailed GameStop as a "cause against the system," and called the purchase of the stock a "perma donation" to the movement.

He stated:

"Every single piece of GameStop I buy, I will never sell. No matter what. Stock up or stock down. Perma donations to the cause against the system. Diamond hands until Ive stopped breathing."

Andrew Tate posts about GameStop on X amid rising stock prices

Expand Tweet

GameStop stock has gained a reputation for having one of the greatest comebacks in recent years. An internet-powered movement in 2021 was responsible for significantly bringing up the stock of the company, which was financially struggling at the time with losses.

A significant part of the movement was perpetuated by Keith "Roaring Kitty", who was popularly known as u/DeepF**kingValue on Reddit, wherein the movement originated through the r/wallstreetbets subreddit. Keith had made uploaded several videos showcasing his technical analysis of the stock, calling it "undervalued". This encouraged investors from all over the internet to put their money into the stock, with some doing it as part of a meme within the community, while others did it out of legitimate interest. Regardless, the campaign led to a significant increase in the value of the stocks.

Andrew Tate's mention of "Diamond Hands" in the post is a phrase popularized by trading enthusiasts over at r/wallstreetbets. The phrase is used to refer to an investor who does not panic sell their stock despite apparent losses. Further, Andrew's post is gaining massive support on the platform, with over 18k likes and 2.3k reposts within a few hours of it being put up.

Andrew Tate's post comes amid the recent return of celebrity trader Roaring Kitty on X after being on a hiatus for over three years. His post on X sent the $GME stock price soaring once again, rising over 20%. It simply consisted of a meme showcasing a sketch of a man in a chair changing his posture from a relaxed to a focused one, implying his potential return to trading.