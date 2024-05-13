Who is Roaring Kitty? GameStop stock surges 20% after viral post

Internet personality and celebrity trader Keith "Roaring Kitty", also known to Redditors as u/DeepF**kingValue, has sent the GameStop stock surging by making a post on X after three years of radio silence. The GameStop stock, called $GME, has increased by over 20% since the post was made, showcasing a meteoric price rise.

Roaring Kitty gained popularity in 2019 as he purchased over $50,000 worth of $GME stock, intending to hold it for a long period. This was unusual at the time, as GameStop had been undergoing financial losses and plummeting share prices. The stock was worth $5 per share at the time of purchase by him.

However, with the help of his videos which argued in favor of $GME and called it an "undervalued" stock, the creator was eventually able to sway a large part of the r/wallstreetbets subreddit, and eventually, a large chunk of investors all over the internet to put in money into the GameStop stock. By 2021, Keith's efforts had led to an increase in the stock prices to such a degree that his initial investment had skyrocketed to over $48 million.

Roaring Kitty's post on X after three years sends GameStop stock rising by 20%

Keith's last post on X was made on June 19, 2021. After no activity on the platform for nearly three years, Keith posted again on X on May 13, 2024. The post consists of a popular meme photo, depicting a man sitting on a chair. The man can be seen changing his posture from a relaxed to a more focused one, implying that Keith was "locking in" once again.

Despite such a long hiatus from social media, Roaring Kitty's influence over trading enthusiasts is not lost at all, with his post gathering over 84k likes, 22k reposts, and 9.7k comments within a day of being posted.

May seems to be a month for the return of major creators, with popular Twitch streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" announcing his return to the platform after two years of streaming primarily on YouTube, presumably due to the length of his contract with the video-hosting website.