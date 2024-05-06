"We are back home guys": Sykkuno announces return to Twitch as partner after two years on YouTube

Popular streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" announced his return to Twitch today on May 5, about two years since he left the Amazon-owned platform to stream on YouTube. His return stream on the purple platform comes a day after he thanked his fans on YouTube for sticking with him over the two years.

The livestreamer is known for his charismatic personality and fun collaborations with fellow famous creators such as Pokimane, Disguised Toast, and others. He joined YouTube back in May 2022, and it appears his contract with the platform was for two years.

On stream, Sykkuno noted that he was finally "back home", praising Twitch for adding new features:

"There's definitely a lot of new stuff that I have to get used to. Um, so we'll see! We are back home guys, this is where we started."

"It's been so long since we have done this": Sykkuno talks about being back on Twitch

As mentioned, it has been two years since Sykkuno left Twitch where he had amassed over four million followers at the time. Although he has been quite successful on YouTube, it seems that he has been looking to come back to the original platform.

While announcing that he has re-partnered, the streamer noted that he had missed several things about Twitch, especially the animated emotes that his audience can use now that he was back:

"We got re-partnered last night or something like that. It's been a while guys, first time in over two years now we are back on Twitch. Kind of missed it, kind of missed it. Mostly the animated emotes I missed a lot. We got a bunch of new ones, I think I already said that."

Sykkuno admitted that he was a bit rusty with his knowledge about the purple platform, having not streamed on the website for two years. When asked about VODs by an audience member, this is what he had to say:

"Where do I watch VODs now? I think Twitch still has VODs, but they delete after... I could be wrong. Honestly, it's been so long since we have done this that I don't really remember anymore, I don't really remember."

His return stream has been quite a success, with over 20K concurrent viewers tuning in to watch at one point as fans rushed to welcome him back to his original platform.