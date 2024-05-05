"When we first left Twitch a long time ago, I was pretty worried" - Sykkuno opens up about his two-year experience streaming on YouTube

During a recent livestream, popular streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" commemorated his second anniversary of broadcasting exclusively on YouTube. The 32-year-old also opened up about his experience streaming on the Google-owned platform, stating that his tenure has "turned out pretty good overall." Furthermore, Sykkuno reflected on his decision to leave Twitch in favor of YouTube, admitting that he was "pretty worried" at the time.

He elaborated:

"Happy two years of YouTube, guys. Happy two years! Well, technically, we've been on YouTube longer than that, I guess. But, like, we didn't stream on YouTube. Yeah, this is just past the two-year mark, I guess, technically. Man... it's been a while. Been a while, guys. And, I think it went pretty well. Pretty well! You know, when we first left Twitch a long time ago, I was pretty worried."

After a brief interruption, the Las Vegas native added:

"But yeah, it's been a good, solid two years. I was pretty worried. But it turned out pretty good overall, I'd say. But yeah, I didn't have anything planned. I mean, it's just another day, as far as I could tell."

"There are a lot of people who have been here since the beginning!" - Sykkuno shocked by the number of viewers following him since his switch to YouTube in 2022

After talking about his two-year anniversary on YouTube, Sykkuno's attention was drawn to his live chat room, wherein numerous fans appeared as 24-month Members. For those unaware, YouTube Membership works similarly to Twitch's monthly subscription structure.

Thomas was shocked to see this and exclaimed:

"I saw a bunch of people on the pre-stream with, like, close to 24 months, too. They've been here pretty much since I moved. That's crazy! That's just crazy! So, yeah, thanks for being there, guys. Really appreciate that. 24 months Membership. You know, it is sad... no, I guess it's not a sad thing. But, wow! Look at this. Look at all the 24 monthers! Jesus!"

Timestamp: 00:02:20

Sykkuno expressed gratitude to those who have been supporting him since he moved to YouTube, saying:

"That is a long time. Thanks for being here for so long, guys. Wow! There are a lot of people who have been here since the beginning! That is a long time! Jesus! Yeah, it's been a while, guys. Been a while. You know, thanks for coming here."

With over 2.8 million followers on the platform, Sykkuno is going strong with his content. A few days ago (on May 2, 2024), he discussed the prevalence of "too much drama" in the GTA 5 RP NoPixel 4.0 server.