"You just got to start fighting about stuff" - Sykkuno gives his take on "too much drama" in GTA 5 RP NoPixel 4.0 server

YouTube streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" has shared his thoughts on the "drama" in the GTA 5 RP NoPixel 4.0 server. During the Just Chatting segment of his recent stream, Sykkuno's attention was drawn to a message by a live viewer, who believed there was "too much drama" in the popular server.

They wrote:

"There is too much drama in NoPixel right now, LOL."

In response, the Las Vegas native said that roleplaying on the NoPixel 4.0 server had reached "that phase." According to him, players become "distracted" and invariably reach the end game after new mechanics, jobs, and other features are introduced.

Sykkuno explained:

"Guys, I hate to say it, but I do think roleplay has entered 'that' phase. And when I say 'that phase,' I mean... typically, when there are new mechanics, there are new jobs, there are new things to rob, you know? When there's, like, a bunch of, you know, mechanics to distract people, they're busy playing the game. You know what I mean? Like, they're trying to get their G6 rep up. They're trying to get their weed rep up. They're trying to rob whatever bank or something. Right?"

The 32-year-old then stated that when there is nothing else to do, people "start fighting":

"But, at some point, everyone's got their rep up. Everyone has robbed the banks or can't rob them often. Which means - what do you do? You know what I mean? You just got to start fighting about stuff. You know what I mean?"

"What else are you going to do?" - Sykkuno says people don't "love" getting into drama in GTA 5 RP NoPixel 4.0 server

Sykkuno continued the discussion, wondering what players would do once they had completed everything available to them on the GTA 5 RP NoPixel 4.0 server. Claiming people don't "love" getting involved in drama, the former Twitch streamer said:

"It's not because people love it. It's just because... well, what else are you going to do? I mean, your G6 rep is maxed out. Or maybe, your grimes rep. Or maybe your weed rep. Whatever. All your mechanics are maxed out."

Timestamp: 00:09:50

Sykkuno went on to say that players have a choice between "going to war" or becoming embroiled in some controversy:

"You either got to go to war or you either got to have some drama because otherwise, what else are you going to do? You know? Because you've got to do something interesting. And if you don't have a heist to do, you don't have a job to do, right? You either got to go to war or you got to have drama, or a little bit of both. Maybe."

Sykkuno is a renowned internet personality, best known for livestreaming a variety of games. He has been broadcasting exclusively on YouTube since 2022 and currently boasts over 2.84 million subscribers.