"His chat is just a reflection of his doings" - Fans react as xQc claims streaming GTA 5 RP on NoPixel 4.0 has been the "most unfun thing"

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has opened up about his experience streaming GTA 5 RP on the NoPixel 4.0 server. During a livestream on the Stake-backed platform, the French-Canadian personality expressed his displeasure, claiming that it had been the "most unfun thing" he had done. xQc went on to say that he "hated" playing GTA 5 RP:

"Bro, listen - I wish you understood that playing RP is like the most unfun thing I've had in the last, like, two years. It has been the most unfun thing to stream in the last, like, three or five years. Actually, the most - it is so unfun, it is unbelievable. I hate doing it. I hate it!"

The content creator's strong sentiments have elicited hundreds of reactions in the YouTube comment section. According to user @platinumchalice5868, Felix had been playing on the roleplaying server like how people typically play in GTA Online. They added:

"Bro (is) playing NoPixel like it's GTA Online, and being d**khead and annoying to everyone. His chat is just a reflection of his doings."

"He gets triggered by hate watchers" - Netizens weigh in on xQc saying that he "hates" broadcasting GTA 5 RP content

xQc is a renowned GTA 5 RP content creator, having broadcasted the Rockstar Games-developed title for over 2,078 hours on his Twitch channel. Last year, on May 31, 2023, he shocked the internet by announcing his co-ownership (25% equity) in NoPixel.

As mentioned earlier, on January 9, 2024, the former Overwatch pro stated that he "hated" livestreaming GTA 5 RP content, calling it the "most unfun thing." Several fans commented on Felix's sentiments, and YouTube user @Clanker mentioned that the streamer unnecessarily prioritizes what "random chatters" say to him:

Another community member believed that the Quebec native was "rushing everything" during the GTA 5 RP livestreams:

Meanwhile, user @noctis_crescent remarked that xQc's channel lacked good moderation. They added:

"Well, his mods are useless, he gets triggered by hate watchers, doesn't close chat, focuses on the negative, and argues with the idiot parasocial-invested chatters."

Some of the more pertinent comments were along these lines:

xQc has been playing on the NoPixel server since 2019. At the time of writing, his active characters included "Jean 'X' Paul" and "Pierre Paul."