IEM Dallas 2024 kicks off today to crown 100th Counter-Strike champion

IEM Dallas is back again and the hype surrounding it is building by the hour. The 100th Intel Extreme Masters crown is up for grabs and teams are getting ready for their first face-offs as we speak. Everyone is hungry to be enthroned as the champions in this milestone event in Counter-Strike history, and we can expect games of the highest level in the coming days.

ESL has announced a price pool of $250,000 for the tournament and the winners would bag a hefty $100,000. ESL has pulled out all the stops organizing the tournament in Dallas and the fans are eagerly waiting for the showdowns between their favorite teams. The prize money aside, the winners would have their names etched into Counter-Strike history alongside the ones that came before them.

IEM Dallas is in full swing

Fans of Counter-Strike all around the world are preparing to watch their favorite teams hash it out on the big stage at the 2024 IEM Dallas tournament. The city of Dallas will host the 100th Intel Extreme Masters tournament, and as zero hour approaches, the entire CS2 community is holding on to their excitement.

All teams taking part are surely feeling the heat as their journey towards Counter-Strike greatness begins here. With upwards of $100,000 at stake for the winner, everyone has their eye set on the trophy and ESL's $250,000 prize pool.

As is tradition, the showmatch leading up to the final would take place on June 2, 2024, at 11:00 AM CDT. The lineup for this match is yet to be decided, but we can count on the fact that it will be a stellar matchup regardless.

Previous winners of IEM tournaments

Here is the list of wins each team has secured in IEM tournaments through the years:

Fnatic 9 FaZe Clan 6 Natus Vincere 6 Astralis 5 MOUZ 4 SK Gaming 4 Ninjas in Pyjamas 3 Team Vitality 3 Gambit Esports 3 ESC Gaming 2 Team Liquid 2 FURIA Esports 2 G2 Esports 2 Renegades 2 Team EnVyUs 1 The MongolZ 1 Team Pentagram 1 e-STRO 1 mibr 1 wNv Teamwork 1 mTw 1 Evil Geniuses 1 WeMade FOX 1 compLexity Gaming 1 NRG Esports 1 Virtus.pro 1 ViCi Gaming 1 Chaos Esports 1 Bravos Gaming 1 TYLOO 1 Cloud9 1 Outsiders 1 ENCE 1 Team Spirit 1

To stand among the giants who came before is an honor that every team will be fighting for. Who will come out on top and cement their legacy on the big stage? Will we crown a new champion, or will the old guard reclaim their supremacy? We can only wait and see as Dallas prepares for some good old-fashioned Counter-Strike.

