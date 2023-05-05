"If anything needs good writing lately it's Marvel" - Streaming trolls MCU after WGA allegedly halts film shoot during HasanAbi's stream

Twitch personality Hasan "HasanAbi" participated in the Writer's Guild of America's (WGA) recent strike against Hollywood, advocating for improved compensation and working conditions for writers in the industry. At one point during the stream, comedian and writer Adam Conover demonstrated that their picketing had caused an alleged Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film shoot to come to a stop.

The incident was soon circulated on the widely popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, prompting numerous humorous responses that largely trolled the MCU and called for improved writing in their films. One user noted:

"If anything needs good writing lately it's Marvel."

Adam Conover shares protest impact on film shoot during HasanAbi's IRL stream

Twitch streamer HasanAbi was joined by comedian Adam Conover and actress Caroline Kwan in the ongoing Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike against Hollywood in California. Approximately two hours into the stream, Adam revealed how their picketing had affected a film shoot. He said:

"So as you can see, there is a shoot happening right here. We are walking down from one entrance to this entrance. We're going back and forth which establishes a picket line, and the teamsters have like, honored the picket line. The trucks are not coming."

He continued:

"So this shoot is currently shut down because we're here. But we have to stay here in order to keep the shoot shut down and so it's like f**king holding a vigil. So now we're at the end and we walk back and we do this until, I don't know, we're told that the shoot's off."

In the last couple of days, more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have ceased working, resulting in the U.S. entertainment industry's shares dropping by over $10 billion in value.

Major productions face delays, and cancellations due to the WGA strike, including the upcoming episode of SNL with Pete Davidson and Lil Uzi Vert as guests.

Here's what the fans said

The video of Adam explaining the incident was shared on the LSF subreddit, where numerous members trolled the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here are some of the notable reactions:

This was not the only clippable moment during hasanAbi's stream. Matan Even, popularly known as the "Bill Clinton Kid," was seen crashing midway through Hasan's stream resulting in a lot of debate.

