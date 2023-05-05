"I'm so over this f**king kid" - The “Bill Clinton Kid” stream-sniping HasanAbi at WGA strike leaves the online community divided

On May 5, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" hosted an IRL stream from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. For context, film and television writers went on strike on May 2, 2023, after failing to reach an agreement with streaming services for better working conditions and pay.

Matan Even, popularly known as the "Bill Clinton Kid" who crashed The Game Awards 2022, appeared on stream while HasanAbi was broadcasting. He started trolling by saying that he "loved" landlords and was "waging war" on unions.

The incident was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and it quickly became a hot topic of conversation. Several community members were unhappy with Matan's antics, with Redditor u/hastrom commenting:

"I'm so over this f**king kid."

Reddit community discussing the "Bill Clinton Kid's" appearance on Hasan's IRL stream (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

What did Matan Even say after stream-sniping HasanAbi's during the WGA strike livestream?

HasanAbi was with Twitch streamer and actress Caroline Kwan when he noticed Matan Even approaching them. This happened at the 03:28-hour mark of the broadcast. His initial reaction was:

"I know, I know. I see. It's like a dog. You know what I mean? Like, a puppy when a puppy is, like, biting, you're supposed to move away. You know what I mean? That's what you are supposed to do."

Matan appeared on the stream, holding a protest sign that read, "We love landlords." He claimed that he was "against unions" because they aren't "fair" to corporations:

"We love landlords. War against unions. We are here to protest against landlords and the unions. We love them. Can we do, like, a quick shake on hands, that we love landlords? Look! (More people appear on the camera) We love landlords! We love them a lot. We're all against unions. They are not fair to the corporate companies."

Timestamp: 03:28:00

HasanAbi was visibly annoyed by Matan's shenanigans. A few moments later, the political commentator weighed in on the situation and remarked:

"Well, I don't want to... umm... I don't want to f**k anyone's s**t up. This little f**king fetus, bro! I swear to god! So sick! Dumba** parents, obviously. Didn't smack him around enough when he was born and bred."

Fans react to the stream sniper's appearance on HasanAbi's channel

The reaction thread featuring Matan Even's appearance attracted over 355 reactions. According to Redditor u/Knoxeh, HasanAbi looked like he wanted to "smash" the stream sniper:

Another community member believed that the Twitch streamer handled the situation well:

Here are some more relevant comments:

This is not the first time Matan Even has had a contentious interaction with a popular streamer. On March 29, 2022, he stream-sniped Darren "IShowSpeed" and trolled him by giving him a Messi-signed jersey.

