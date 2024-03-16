"If Faker grew a s**k": JakenbakeLIVE trolls Faker, jokes about League of Legends being a "handicapped" version of Dota 2

A clip of popular Twitch star Jake "JakenbakeLIVE," in which he can be seen trolling League of Legends and esports professional Faker while praising Dota 2, has garnered a lot of traction on social media. The content creator was IRL streaming from China, where he and fellow content creators, including Cooksux and May5w, were out drinking. This was when the topic of MOBAs came up.

JakenbakeLIVE, clearly a Dota 2 fan, started explaining Valve's hit game to Korean streamer May5w and took several shots at League of Legends. He even said things at the expense of pro player Lee Sang-hyeok, better known as Faker.

JakenbakeLIVE stated that if Faker would grow up, he could play Dota 2:

"Dota is the man's, skilled version of League of Legends. It's like if Faker actually grew a s**k and knew how to play a real video game, he would be a Dota champion."

"Just kidding, Faker is a god": Twitch streamer JakenbakeLIVE takes shots at League of Legends, brands Dota 2 as "the original game"

The Valve vs Riot MOBA rivalry is a gaming feud as old as time, with fans from both sides harboring pretty strong views. It appears that JakenbakeLIVE is one of those people, as he could not stop criticizing League of Legends while explaining what Dota 2 was to May5w.

When May5w appeared quite lost after JakenbakeLIVE's dig at Faker, the Twitch star immediately looked at chat and apologized, calling the T1 mid-laner a "god" before unloading on League of Legends once more. The content creator went as far as to state that Riot's title is a "handicapped version" of Dota 2:

"I am just kidding, Faker is actually a god. You know League of Legends? Yeah, League of Legends is like the children's gimped, handicapped version for people with half-brains to play. A version of Dota, Dota is the original game, very difficult, only very high IQ skilled gamers play Dota."

After a few moments, the streamer apologized to his chat for his attempt to troll Faker while describing the game and stated that he was trying to get his point across:

"I shouldn't be shaming Faker here, my bad. But you guys get the point."

After becoming a four-time League of Legends World Champion, Faker bagged the ESports PC Player of the Year at this year's Esports Awards. However, the whole affair was also shrouded in controversy, with Faker receiving a lot of backlash on social media.