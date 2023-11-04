"Dude that's so dumb" - Waterlynn and JakenbakeLIVE catch foreign streamer breaking traffic laws while crossing in Japan

IRL Twitch streamers Water "Waterlynn" and Jake "JakenbakeLIVE" encountered a foreign streamer, apparently from France, who was captured on camera crossing a red traffic light. It seemed like the individual may have been attempting some sort of challenge, but both Jake and Water, the streamers, were underwhelmed by his actions.

Although it may have seemed like a minor incident, it is worth noting that Japan has been facing various issues related to streamers, with some content creators causing disturbances and public nuisances. Reacting to the individual brazenly crossing the road, Water remarked:

"Dude that's so dumb"

"He thinks he's making good content" - Waterlynn and JakenbakeLIVE comment on yet another foreign creator breaking the law

In the past year, Japan has faced challenges due to several foreign creators whose behavior has left a negative impression. On November 3, 2023, popular Twitch streamers Waterlynn and JakenbakeLIVE encountered yet another streamer engaging in problematic conduct, adding to the ongoing concerns surrounding content creators in the country.

As Waterlynn and JakenbakeLIVE waited for the traffic light to turn green, they observed a foreign individual holding a camera and crossing the street even before the pedestrian signal had changed to green, violating traffic rules. Reacting to the strange act, JakenbakeLIVE said:

"He's a French guy making a TikTok about, 'Look at all these people waiting at the crosswalk and watch me cross it. Haha. Foreigner'."

Water chimed in:

"Dude, that's so dumb...he thinks he's making good (content)."

Jake then commented:

"Japanese Twitter (X) should go for that guy."

For those curious, Jake was likely referring to the recent trend on Japanese Twitter and social media platforms where individuals have been calling out and reporting foreigners who have been breaking the law while in the country. One of the prominent figures among these individuals has been Kick streamer Johnny Somali.

What did the community say?

The brief clip was shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which garnered a handful of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Johnny Somali has rapidly gained notoriety for causing public disturbances. In September, he entered a restaurant in Osaka and played loud sounds, disrupting both the other patrons and the restaurant's staff.

Recent reports suggest that the streamer, Johnny Somali, has been apprehended by local authorities, and he now faces charges related to causing public nuisance.