"If it’s not Ronaldo, I’m gonna be pissed"- IShowSpeed reacts to the Ballon d’Or winners, rages after seeing winners

YouTube's most sought-after streamer at the moment, Darren "IShowSpeed" has given his take on this year's Ballon d'Or (or "Dior," as he likes to call it). The Ballon d'Or ceremony was hosted at the Theater du Chatelet in Paris on Monday.

Those who have followed the sport in the past year or so would have expected Real Madrid star Karim Benzema to get the accolade and he did. IShowSpeed, however, appeared less aware of the trophy. According to him, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo was the rightful winner of the "Dior."

Before Googling the winner's list of this year's Ballon d'Or awards, the 17-year-old YouTuber exclaimed:

“If it’s not Ronaldo, I’m gonna be pissed.”

IShowSpeed bemused at the list of winners, thinks Ronaldo was robbed

It is no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo has been Darren's long-time idol. Being an American, he wasn't typically acquainted with the game. However, over the past year, the YouTuber has taken a liking towards the game and CR7 has been his chosen 'guru.'

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui I have no girlfriend, friends, family all i do is stream I have officially decided to dedicate my life to defending Cristian Ronaldo. My one and only goal is to make sure everyone calls him the GOAT. I don’t care about my personal life as long as Ronaldo is known as the GOAT I have no girlfriend, friends, family all i do is stream I have officially decided to dedicate my life to defending Cristian Ronaldo. My one and only goal is to make sure everyone calls him the GOAT. I don’t care about my personal life as long as Ronaldo is known as the GOAT

Naturally, he was expecting his idol to win the trophy. After looking at the list of winners, Speed was confused at the sight of Alexia Putellas winning the "Feminin" Ballon d'Or trophy. Thinking she had won in the men's category, he exclaimed:

"Wait what? Alexia...a girl won a Dior?! A girl did? A woman won the Dior?! So she's better than Ronaldo? Who is this? Are you serious right now? Bro, are you serious bro? No f**king way."

He continued:

"This woman right here is better than Ronaldo. Who is this woman? I thought Steve Kerr (He meant Sam) was better than her - the one girl who's on the cover of FIFA."

After realizing he was looking at the wrong category, he checked the men's winner. Seeing Benzema win the Ballon d'Or, IShowSpeed said:

"Benzema won the Dior? Are you f**kings serious? Benzema won the dior...like chat, why didn't Ronaldo win? How did Benzema win? He had one good season! Dior is all around."

Fans react to his rant

Speed's latest footballing take has raised some eyebrows yet again. Seeing his agitated reaction to seeing the Ballon d'Or winners, fans shared a lot of comments. Here are some of the reactions:

Fans share their comical reaction (Image via EverythingSpeed Sportskeeda)

Speaking of footballing exploits, IShowSpeed was featured in the recently concluded Sidemen Charity Match event that took place at The Valley Stadium in London. Unfortunately, the YouTuber ended up on the losing team (lost 7-8 to Sidemen FC).

