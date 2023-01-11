"If you wish to become a manager, you must have an extensive network": S8UL Sid offers advice to listeners on Dynamo's podcast

Siddhant Joshi, popularly known in the community as S8UL Sid, was the latest guest on Gamers Unplugged with Dynamo Gaming, a Spotify exclusive podcast. In the episode titled, Fashion aur advice feat. SID JOSHI, the manager spoke at length on various topics and even offered career advice to listeners.

S8UL's manager elucidated the responsibilities of a manager in an esports organization, explaining how they must ensure that their players have nothing to do apart from focusing on the game and their performance.

"It is a gratifying path to becoming a manager": S8UL Sid talks about his BGMI career on Dynamo's podcast

During the podcast, Dynamo asked S8UL Sid whether or not he would advise someone to pursue a career as a manager in esports. The content creator responded:

"I would strongly recommend that you engage in such activities as I have observed over the past few years that many individuals believe esports to be exclusive to professional players. You must recognize that there are at least 50 different roles in the industry, including manager, content developer, coach, and even graphic designer."

He also talked about how rewarding the work he did was and the skills required to be successful:

"It is a gratifying path to becoming a manager, but do not assume that because Sid is in this role, I will also become one. I believe there are a few attributes that any manager, whether as a professional athlete or content creator, must possess."

He explained some of the prerequisites for becoming a manager:

"If you wish to become a manager, you must have an extensive network. You need to know people and network effectively. The same holds true for managers of content creators. Your manager should know people in the industry, and everyone should know the manager, as people must go via this person to reach out to you. He has to get to know people to get more good work."

Additionally, S8UL Sid also described an incident during a video shoot for the organization, where they faced a few problems while completing an obstacle course. He also elaborated on a story from his childhood when he went on a trip to Lonavala.

Dynamo's podcast is an exciting source of information to gain insights into the field of gaming and esports. The episodes have previously featured Mortal, Scout, Ocean, and more.

Siddhant "Sid" Joshi is among the most well-known faces in the BGMI community. He has previously managed esports in several well-known organizations, including Entity Gaming, TSM Entity, and S8UL. Sid is also a popular content creator on YouTube and runs multiple channels, each with thousands of subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes