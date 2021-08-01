Former TSM Entity PUBG Mobile manager, Sid, joins S8UL Esports

The arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has caused quite a stir in the scene. With Krafton promising new tournaments and leagues specifically for India, the interest of many local and international organizations has increased. These organizations are giving chances to new talents in the gaming field, be it players, content creators, or management.

S8UL Esports signs Siddhant Joshi

In the latest news regarding new signings, S8UL has signed former TSM Entity manager Sid, aka Siddhant Joshi, as the manager for their Esports division.

S8UL welcomed Sid through various social media platforms and said they were excited to have a hardworking person like Sid on board.

Sid has been a part of various Esports organizations and has a lot of experience playing with and managing teams across titles. He has been part of Oblique Gaming, NeckBreak Gaming, Entity Gaming, and eventually joined TSM Entity.

While at TSM, Sid managed the BGMI team quite well. The team won many minor tournaments and also won the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020. SID, while managing these teams, has collected a lot of trophies. He also has a significant presence on social media, with more than 80k followers on Instagram. He also sometimes streams on YouTube, sharing his experience in Esports.

During the PUBG Mobile ban in India, many Indian organizations expanded to other titles and focused on content creation. Among such organizations, the biggest one was S8UL - a collaboration between 8Bit and SouL. The organization has taken major strides from setting up a huge gaming facility to hiring some of the best content creators in the country.

The organization has previously fielded rosters for Valorant, COD Mobile, and Clash of Clans. They are now looking to expand to more titles. The organization currently has a roster for Free Fire and is supporting the BGMI lineup for Team S8UL.

It would be intriguing to see how well Sid integrates with S8UL Esports. With the organization trying to expand, Sid's role in all these moves will be instrumental. Having managed the Esports team of different titles, he won't have much of a problem understanding the player's needs on different rosters. His skills will be an important bridge between the players and the organization.

