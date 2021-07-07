Team SouL signs PUBG Mobile stars Mavi and Scout for its Battlegrounds Mobile India roster

Since the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India, fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of Team Soul's BGMI roster. There have been numerous rumors and speculations about the roster in the last few weeks. Today Team SouL finally announced the roster through their YouTube channel.

Soul Battlegrounds Mobile India roster:

Mortal (Naman Mathur)

ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh)

Mavi (Harmandeep Singh)

Regaltos (Parv Singh)

Viper (Yash Soni)

The lineup includes some of the biggest names in the Indian gaming community. The addition of Indian BGMI stars Mavi and Scout to the lineup increases the strength of the team tenfold.

Team Soul has been one of the most loved teams in Indian BGMI Esports. The team had a dreamlike 2019 where they won multiple tournaments including the PUBG Mobile Club Open and PUBG Mobile India Series. However, the team went through a lean patch in 2020 prior to the PUBG Mobile ban in India. Nonetheless, they will be looking to turn things around in 2021 following the signings of two of the most accomplished players in the community.

Regaltos and Viper have been part of Team SouL for quite a while now and have been playing BGMI Esports for over 2 years. Regaltos is counted among one of the best assaulters in the country while Viper shines as a support for his team.

Mortal, a huge name in the world of Battlegrounds Mobile, will also look to put on his competitive shoes. Mortal has proven multiple times to be the glue that binds Team Soul. Going forward, he too will be an integral part of the lineup.

Scout's, who is often dubbed one of the best BGMI player in India and has competed in BGMI events since its inception, will bring the much-required experience and gunpower to the table. Prior to Team SouL, Scout has competed in many big teams including Orange Rock and Fnatic

Mavi, on the other hand, has been the most desirable player in the community as his IGL'ing skills are counted as the best in the world. Mavi also has a ton of BGMI Esports experience having led his team to numerous title wins including the ESL India Premiership and PMCO Spring 2020. The biggest achievement, however, for Mavi to date, is the second-place finish in the PUBG Mobile World League 2020.

His addition to Team Soul will fill the void of an expert leader which the team has been missing for quite a while. To add to that Mavi is also an excellent fragger with a decent gun game.

It will be interesting to see how the lineup competes in the upcoming BGMI tournaments. Fans of Team SouL will get a chance to witness the lineup in the upcoming Launch Party event, where the roster will play under the banner of Team Mortal

Edited by Gautham Balaji