"Incredible": Top Chess streamer heaps praise on Praggnanandhaa for his recent success at Chess World Cup

Popular Twitch streamer Levy "GothamChess" has praised the Indian prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa for his recent success at the Chess World, where he gave the world number one Magnus Carlsen a run for his money before finishing runner-up. The 18-year-old Grand Master has become an international sensation for achieving so much at a young age, with many professionals predicting a bright future for the sport.

As a highly popular chess streamer, Levy took to X and recently shared a picture of Rameshbabu surrounded by media people and cameras after the teen chess star returned to India. GothamChess noted how the young player's achievements had caught the attention of the world media, popularizing the sport among a wider audience.

The picture on X that he shared was captioned as follows:

"Praggnanandhaa arrives back in India after his success at the Chess World Cup. Incredible. Chess is so huge now."

Praggnanandhaa praised by chess community for his inspiring success story at the recent World Cup

The young Chess Grand Master from Chennai made waves with his fantastic performance at this year's Chess World Cup. The international community was naturally impressed when the 18-year-old managed to beat both the number three and number two-seeded players in the tournament before reaching the grand finals, where he faced Magnus Carlsen.

The Norwegian player has maintained the top spot in rankings for years, and Praggnanandhaa gave him quite the fight before eventually coming runner-up. While he couldn't clinch first place, the prodigy has received worldwide recognition from the chess community.

Before the much-awaited game, Twitch streamer GothamChess himself had been posting memes about him defeating fellow content creator Hikaru Nakamura, the world's third top-rated chess player, and Fabiano Caruana.

Both international and national media have covered Praggnanandhaa's achievements this year with much interest. For his accolades, he has also been felicitated by the Indian Prime Minister and awarded other prizes.

