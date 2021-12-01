"Not a single f***ing one": GothamChess calls out Chess streamers for not supporting him while talking to QTCinderella

Chess player Levy "GothamChess" Rozman and his fiance Lucille Ovich were invited to Cocktails by QT, a web talk show hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella."

While a lot of insight was given on Twitch's chess streaming scene in general, GothamChess had a bone to pick with the community's top content creators after a horrid incident took place against him earlier this year.

GothamChess explains the aftermath of getting Dew Kipas banned from chess.com

For the latest episode of Cocktails by QT, Blaire "QTCinderella" invited Levy "GothamChess" Rozman and his soon-to-be-wife Lucille Ovich to the Twitch web show.

During their time on the show, GothamChess spilt everything regarding the incident earlier this year after he inadvertently got Indonesian chess player Dewa Kipas banned from chess.com upon suspecting him of cheating and reporting him for the same.

GothamChess explained how his actions to ban the cheater from the platform resulted in a massive hate wave from Indonesian fans of Kipas. They would spam his YouTube channel with hateful messages.

"I was paying my mod to go through them for hours, like, blocking people off of my channel permanently. We must have blocked like thousands of people and it was still thousands getting through. It was insane. Some of my videos to this day are fifty-fifty, fourty-sixty like and dislikes (ratio). It was like, legit - I was watching my career crumble."

The chess player then proceeded to convey his anger at another aspect of the whole situation that troubles him to this day:

"And you know what? Not a single one of these motherf***ing chess creators stood up for me. Not one, (because) they were too afraid of being publicly obliterated also by Indonesia. Not f***ing one."

Lucille, referred to as Lucy, spoke up and said that Indonesian chess player Irene Kharsima Sukandar had spoken out in support of GothamChess, to which he agreed. He continued,

"But she's not a streamer. Not a single f***ing one of them stood up for me, so f*** them all. But only for that incident, they're fine otherwise."

QTCinderella then joked that she was a "famous chess streamer" who "didn't understand any of it," remarking that she would have stood up for him if she had the chance.

In fact, when this incident occurred, Irene, a two-time Asian women's champion in chess and holds an "International Master" title, had faced Dewa Kipas and won over him easily with a score of 3-0.

The stream that recorded the entire match became the most-watched chess stream in history at the time.

