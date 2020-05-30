Tejas Sawant

Well, the mass CS: GO pro exodus to Riot Games’ latest IP Valorant doesn't seem like it’s going to be stop anytime soon.

From Tenz to Freakazoid, to Brax and even ScreaM, Valorant’s closed beta release has been incredibly successful in getting its hands on established CS: GO professionals and making them switch games in just a matter of weeks.

Tejas "Ace" Sawant leaves CS: GO for Valorant:

The Indian CS: GO scene is facing this familiar problem once again. One of their most celebrated and well-known players, Tejas "Ace" Sawant is quitting CS Global Offensive to pursue a career in Valorant.

Leaving CSGO - Moving on.



Read: https://t.co/IJSFaBDi3s — Tejas Sawant (@rite2ace) May 29, 2020

In a recent Tweet, Tejas said that he would like to move to Valorant after a decade playing competitive Counter-Strike:

“I have decided to leave competitive Counter-Strike for good. Playing almost 10+ years CS1.6 included, I have made a lot of good memories, travelled around playing LAN events, made new friends and it was an amazing experience throughout."

"But in the past couple of months, I have lost all the motivation/will to play this game. If I want to compete in anything, I always (look to) give my best. Also Valorant can be the next big step. Special thanks to my teammates and Global Esports for understanding and respecting my decision,” Tejas concluded.

As one of the most successful CS: GO players in the Indian subcontinent, Ace has been a superstar in the CS: GO community for a very long time. So this latest news of him pursuing a different game comes as quite a shock to many.

He was renowned for his appearances at ESL One: Cologne 2014, which he attended with Team Wolf. Over the years, Tejas has earned a cupboard full of domestic titles (C-tier) with Team Entity and fans would hope that he will continue to dominate in Valorant as well.