Indian BGMI players expected to participate in PUBG Mobile Asian Games version next year

Many esports titles were announced for the forthcoming 2022 Asian Games, and fans of PUBG Mobile were thrilled to learn their favorite battle royale title is one of the names on the list. Taking place in Hangzhou, China, this prestigious event will include the Oceania region for the first time.
Krafton has revealed that they are working on a particular edition of PUBG Mobile specifically for the Asian Games. This is because the game is unavailable in China, where Game for Peace, a region-specific version, is prevalent.
Similarly, in India, Taiwan, Korea/Japan, and Vietnam, special variants have been made available to the players.
BGMI players could play in Hangzhou next year thanks to PUBG Mobile Asian Games version
There has been a great deal of talk on the PUBG Mobile Asian Games version, and many players have asked queries about it on various social media platforms. Many have been left perplexed about it, but in a recent blog post, Krafton provided the following clarification:
“Players and fans around the world can enjoy and practice the version first on PUBG Mobile. In India, the Asian Games version can also be played through BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA.”
As a result, BGMI players could be taking part in the Asiad. Having the opportunity to represent one’s country is always a high-profile endeavor. Additionally, as this is a medalled event, there will be a lot of eyes on the prizes.
Hence, watching the athletes compete to their absolute best during the Asian Games will be extremely thrilling. The quadrennial event is all set to take place from 10 September 2022 to 25 September 2022.
Apart from PUBG Mobile, the following esports titles were announced to be a part of the Asian Games 2022 by the committee:
- Arena of Valor
- Dota 2
- Dream Three Kingdom 2
- FIFA
- Hearthstone
- League of Legends
- Street Fighter 5