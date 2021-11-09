Indian BGMI players expected to participate in PUBG Mobile Asian Games version next year

Many esports titles were announced for the forthcoming 2022 Asian Games, and fans of PUBG Mobile were thrilled to learn their favorite battle royale title is one of the names on the list. Taking place in Hangzhou, China, this prestigious event will include the Oceania region for the first time.

Krafton has revealed that they are working on a particular edition of PUBG Mobile specifically for the Asian Games. This is because the game is unavailable in China, where Game for Peace, a region-specific version, is prevalent.

Similarly, in India, Taiwan, Korea/Japan, and Vietnam, special variants have been made available to the players.

hesketh2 @subzidite2



it doesnt looks like its another way of saying "Game for Peace" too PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM



Enter the game today and join the Login Event to get free permanent Epic ornament✊(event only applicable to ASIAN region)



#PUBGMOBILE 👏PUBG MOBILE Asian Games Version has been selected as Esports Medal Event at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.Enter the game today and join the Login Event to get free permanent Epic ornament✊(event only applicable to ASIAN region) #PUBGMOBILE ESPORTS #ASIANGAMES 👏PUBG MOBILE Asian Games Version has been selected as Esports Medal Event at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.Enter the game today and join the Login Event to get free permanent Epic ornament✊(event only applicable to ASIAN region)#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMOBILEESPORTS #ASIANGAMES https://t.co/eW9iEFUYAZ No one really knows what Asian Games version meansit doesnt looks like its another way of saying "Game for Peace" too twitter.com/EsportsPUBGM/s… No one really knows what Asian Games version meansit doesnt looks like its another way of saying "Game for Peace" too twitter.com/EsportsPUBGM/s…

BGMI players could play in Hangzhou next year thanks to PUBG Mobile Asian Games version

PUBG Mobile is going to be a medalled event in the 2022 Asian Games (Image via Krafton)

There has been a great deal of talk on the PUBG Mobile Asian Games version, and many players have asked queries about it on various social media platforms. Many have been left perplexed about it, but in a recent blog post, Krafton provided the following clarification:

“Players and fans around the world can enjoy and practice the version first on PUBG Mobile. In India, the Asian Games version can also be played through BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA.”

As a result, BGMI players could be taking part in the Asiad. Having the opportunity to represent one’s country is always a high-profile endeavor. Additionally, as this is a medalled event, there will be a lot of eyes on the prizes.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE PUBG MOBILE is the only title that has been selected for the battle royale category. 🎉



It is truly an honor, none of this could happen without the ongoing support of our fans and the acknowledgment from the Asian Games community! ❤️ PUBG MOBILE is the only title that has been selected for the battle royale category. 🎉It is truly an honor, none of this could happen without the ongoing support of our fans and the acknowledgment from the Asian Games community! ❤️

Hence, watching the athletes compete to their absolute best during the Asian Games will be extremely thrilling. The quadrennial event is all set to take place from 10 September 2022 to 25 September 2022.

Apart from PUBG Mobile, the following esports titles were announced to be a part of the Asian Games 2022 by the committee:

Gametube @GametubeI 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 2022.

Esports Games in Asian Games 2022.

1.Arena of Valor

2.Dota 2

3.Dream Three Kingdom 2

4.FIFA

5.Hearthstone

6.League of Legends

7.PUBG Mobile

8.Street Fighter V 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 2022.Esports Games in Asian Games 2022.1.Arena of Valor2.Dota 2 3.Dream Three Kingdom 24.FIFA5.Hearthstone 6.League of Legends 7.PUBG Mobile 8.Street Fighter V https://t.co/HDcKHxFzT5

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Arena of Valor Dota 2 Dream Three Kingdom 2 FIFA Hearthstone League of Legends Street Fighter 5

Edited by Ravi Iyer