Indian CS: GO star Anish 'Bogeymanh' Singh qualifies for ESEA MDL Season 36 with Team Fenrir

Indian CS:GO pro Anish 'bogeymanh' Singh is making waves overseas, having secured qualification for the Australian Mountain Dew League, along with his team Fenrir.

Following a top 4 finish, Fenrir managed to get through the Mountain Dew League relegation, thanks to an amazing performance by Heath 'Anima' Flynn and bogeymanh himself. Fenrir faced off against team Forbidden in a best of 3 game, and they eventually came away with a comfortable 2-0 win.

Player ratings Fenrir vs Forbidden (image via hltv.org)

In the first game, played on Inferno, bogeymanh helped push Fenrir across the line in a close overtime game that ended 19-17, with the man himself dropping 30 frags and scoring an impressive rating of 1.41.

Showing no signs of slowing down, bogeymanh carried his good form over into map 2, Vertigo, which was the opposing team's pick. Closing out the game at a comfortable 16-11, Fenrir managed to best Forbidden to secure 4th place in MDL Relegation, thereby securing a spot in the Australian Mountain Dew League.

Who is bogeymanh?

Anish 'bogeymanh' Singh, as described by himself on his Steam profile, is a 23 year old semi-professional CS:GO player and casual streamer. He had been playing CS:GO professionally in India for a while, travelling all across the country and attending events like the ESL India Premiership in Delhi and even Dreamhack Masters Mumbai.

On the 12th of July 2019 he bid farewell to competing in India, and announced his move to Australia, along with an emotional message to his community.

"Hey guys. Only 2 days left till I leave the country. You guys are the absolute best to support me through my journey in India, i couldn't ask for a better community who support me."

"I just wanted to take out the time to express to you that each and every one of you matter to me and I will always cherish the love I get from all of you. Do not worry guys and grills, once I get settled there I will continue to stream and record from Australia and try to get into the pro scene there. And I'm pretty sure anything is possible with your support."

"Unfortunately I will not be able to do a goodbye stream from India due to the death of a family member. I just wanted to keep you guys posted about what's going on so you understand the situation. See you soon guys will miss playing sub games with you all. Loads of love from bogey!"

Despite moving, he didn't ease on the grind. After practicing hard and securing the 76th rank in FACEIT Australia, bogeymanh managed to grind through ESEA Open Season 35 Australia with his team Fenrir, and made it to MDL Relegation.

Image via faceit

Upon dropping the first best of 3, Fenrir found themselves in the lower bracket, competing for fourth place, and the final spot in MDL Australia Season 36. After a convincing victory and a well deserved spot, bogeymanh and his team set their sights on making their mark in MDL Australia Season 36.

After the crippling blow Indian CS has faced after the 'forsaken' incident, seeing true hard work and skill from the Indian scene shining in this fashion, is truly a beacon of hope for all future CS:GO pros from the nation.