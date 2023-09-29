Indian Dota 2 team bows out of Asian Games 2023 after losses against Kyrgyzstan and Philippines 

The Indian Dota 2 team's campaign at the Asian Games 2023 ended unexpectedly after they lost to Philippines and Kyrgyzstan. All three teams were placed in the same group. While India has already been eliminated from the tournament, the match between Kyrgyzstan and Philippines will decide which team will make it to the play-offs.

With the Indian Dota 2 team unable to make it past the group stage, the esports contingent leaves the tournament without a single medal this year.

Indian Dota 2 team misses the mark, fails to make it out of the group stages at the Asian Games 2023

Every single match in the group stages at the Dota 2 Asian Games is a best of 1. The team that wins the first game will win the match. This setup does increase the stakes of the matches because there are no additional rounds. Having said that, the Indian Dota 2 team lost both their matches against Philippines and Kyrgyzstan despite putting up a fight.

It's hard to put a bead on why India lost both their matches in the group stage, as every single member on the roster is a skilled player. However, it seems like communication was a point that the team lacked. In some cases, the team lacked a bit of coordination as well.

Furthermore, before the start of the tournament, there was a lot of controversy surrounding their roster, based on a few comments made by former team captain Moin "No_Chanc3" Ejaz. Initially a part of the roster, he was later dropped from the team. This could also be one reason why the team failed to make it out of the group stages of the Asian Games 2023.

With Dota 2 being considered a medal sport in the Asian Games 2023, it is bound to open up multiple avenues in the future where national teams participate in such tournaments. Although this time may be a missed opportunity, hopefully, the Indian Dota 2 team will bag a few medals the next time they represent the country at any national-level tournament.