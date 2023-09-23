Indian Esports team schedule for Asian Games 2023 (September 24): Date, time, and opponent for FIFA Online 4 match

The Indian Esports team will kick off their medal hunt in the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Their quest for gold will cover four esports contests, i.e., DOTA 2, FIFA Online 4 (FIFAe), Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (SFV), and League of Legends (LoL). These events will be conducted in the Hangzhou Esports Centre, China, from September 24, 2023, to October 2, 2023.

After emerging at the 2018 iteration as a demonstration title, esports has entered the Asian Games 2023 as a credible medal event. The 19th edition of this historic competition was originally organized for September 2022 , before getting rescheduled to this year.

The FIFA Online 4 team schedule for September 24, 2023: Time, opposition, and more

Charan Jot Singh and Karman Singh will start India’s journey in the esports events on September 24, 2023. Their match schedules and opponents are listed below:

EA Sports FC Online (FIFA Online 4) Round of 32 (September 24, 2023, 8 AM IST)

Charan Jot Singh vs Liu Jiacheng (China)

Karman Singh Tikka vs Faqeehi Abdulaziz (Bahrain)

It is worth noting that both of these games will occur simultaneously.

Other Indian Esports teams participating in the Asian Games 2023

FIFA Online 4 and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition are single-player games, while DOTA 2 and League of Legends are team-based events.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (SFV)

Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas will be the flagbearers in the SFV matches at the Asian Games 2023. The group stage games will kick off on September 26, 2023, given that there are more than 32 participants.

DOTA 2

In this team-based game, Krish Gupta, Abhishek Yadav, Ketan Goyal, and Shubham Goli will represent India under Darshan Bata’s captaincy. The group stages will kick off on September 29, 2023.

League of Legends

Akshaj Shenoy will lead a capable lineup of Mihir Ranjan, Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Aakash Shandilya, Sanindhya Malik, and Aditya Selvaraj in their quest to grab the gold in this event. The group stages will also begin on September 29, 2023.

