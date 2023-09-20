The Asian Games 2022 at Hangzhou, China, will see an Indian contingent participate in the esports events. Out of the seven titles that are being hosted under the esports banner, the Indian contingent will be participating in only four events. The remaining titles are either banned or are not available in India because they weren't released in the country.

There's a lot riding on the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2022. While the esports scene continues to grow in the country, a few medals from the event could help it expand even more.

With this in mind, here's a quick rundown of the participants and the titles they will be participating in.

Asian Games 2022 Indian esports team schedule and other details

The Indian esports team at the Asian Games 2022 will be participating in the following titles:

Street Fighter 5

FIFA Online 4

League of Legends

Dota 2

Barring these four titles, the esports event at the Asian Games 2022 will also conduct tournaments for Arena of Valor, Peace Elite, and Dream Three Kingdoms 2. While the latter isn't available in the country, the former games were banned.

Here are the rosters, along with their schedules.

FIFA Online 4

Participants: Charanjot Singh, Karman Singh Tikka

Schedule: Group stages begin on September 24, followed by the playoffs. Tournament concludes with Grand Finals on September 27.

Match Schedule: Match schedule yet to be announced.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Participants: Mayank Prajapati, Ayan Biswas

Schedule: Prelims begin on September 26, provided there are more than 32 participants, followed by the playoffs. Tournament concludes with Grand Finals on September 28.

Match Schedule: Match schedule yet to be announced.

DOTA 2

Participants: Darshan Bata (captain), Krish Gupta, Abhishek Yadav, Ketan Goyal, and Shubham Goli

Schedule: The Group Stages begin on September 29, followed by the playoffs. Tournament concludes with Grand Finals on October 2.

Match Schedule: Match schedule yet to be announced.

League of Legends

Participants: Akshaj Shenoy (captain), Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya, Sanindhya Malik

Schedule: The group stages begin on September 29, followed by the playoffs. Tournament concludes with Grand Finals on October 2.

Match Schedule: Match schedule yet to be announced.

That concludes the list of participants who will be representing Indian esports at the Asian Games 2022. None of the matches have begun so far.

This article will be updated once there is more information available with respect to the tournament.