2022 Asian Games Esports tournament titles, schedule, and more

The 2022 Asian Games is almost here, and for the first time select esports titles will also be a part of this sporting event. Multiple countries from Asia will be sending in their contingents to participate in seven popular esports titles.

Alongside these countries, India will be fielding a contingent for four of the seven titles. While most of the nations are yet to send in a roster for the segment, the Indian lineup has already been confirmed.

Esports being conferred with a spot alongside the regular sporting events in the 2022 Asian Games is a massive deal. Although esports tournaments do have a specific domain and ecosystem, their emergence as a revered sporting event is quite recent.

All 2022 Asian Games Esports titles and schedules

The 2022 Asian Games was scheduled for September 2022. It was, however, deferred to this year and is set to begin on September 23 and will last until October 8. The schedule for all the selected titles is given below.

FIFA Online 4

Dates: September 24 -27

Format: The tournament will be broken down into two stages. The first will be a preliminary stage and will consist of a single elimination tournament. Starting from the quarter-finals, a total of 16 players will battle it out in a double-eliminator tournament.

Standings

Position Player / Country 1st TBA 2nd TBA 3rd TBA 4th TBA

League of Legends

Dates: September 25 -29

Format: The group stage of the tournament will see teams go up against each other twice. The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages. Starting from the knockout stage, teams will still follow a single eliminator tournament but with a best-of-three format.

Standings

Position Player / Country 1st TBA 2nd TBA 3rd TBA 4th TBA

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Dates: September 26 -28

Format: If there are more than 32 participants, a preliminary stage will be held in a single-eliminator format.

Starting from the knockout rounds, players will go up against each other in a double-eliminator tournament, with the Grand Final being the only exception.

Standings

Position Player / Country 1st TBA 2nd TBA 3rd TBA 4th TBA

DOTA 2

Dates: September 29 - October 2

Format: Teams will compete against each other in a round-robin format, with each match following a best-of-one structure. The top teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 Asian Games, where every match will be played in a best-of-three format.

Standings

Position Player / Country 1st TBA 2nd TBA 3rd TBA 4th TBA

Arena of Valor

Dates: September 24 -26

Format: Thirteen teams will be split into groups of three and four. In the group stages, each team will face another squad in their group in a round-robin format.

The top teams from the group stages will progress to the knockout stages. In the knockout stages, teams will go up against each other in a double-eliminator tournament.

Standings

Position Player / Country 1st TBA 2nd TBA 3rd TBA 4th TBA

While India will be sending a contingent to participate in the four titles mentioned above, they won't be competing in the Arena of Valor tournament.

Furthermore, the Indian contingent won't be participating in the Peace Elite Asian Games Version either. These two titles have been banned in the country. The last title, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, isn't available in the country.