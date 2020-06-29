Indian govt bans 59 Chinese apps: Is Garena Free Fire now banned in India?

The Indian government has decided to ban 59 Chinese apps in India.

We take a look at the fate of Garena Free Fire, along with the complete list of apps that have been banned.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

Garena Free Fire

The Indian government has just released a list of 59 Chinese applications that have been banned in India, amidst the rising tensions with China along the LAC. This has led to players of the most famous mobile game in India, Garena Free Fire, worrying if their favorite game has also been banned, and searching for answers regarding the same.

Free Fire has gained over 500 million+ downloads, with a rating of 4.1 stars, on Google Play Store. And to answer your question, read on, while also finding out all the Chinese games and apps banned by the government.

Is Free Fire banned in India?

According to the list released by the govt, Garena Free Fire has not been banned in India. The decision was taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MEITY), who announced the following:

The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defense of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern that requires emergency measures.

The ministry added:

On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices. This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

The two Chinese games that are now banned in India are Clash of Kings and Mobile Legends. The latter has over 100 million downloads, with a rating of 4.2 stars, on Google Play Store.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Clash of Kings had achieved 50 million+ downloads, and 4.1 stars, on the same app. Some of the most-popular apps banned are TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser.

Here's a complete list of the 59 Chinese apps banned by the Indian government:

Indian government bans 59 Chinese apps

Also Read: Indian govt bans 59 Chinese apps - Is PUBG Mobile now banned in India?