Indian govt bans 59 Chinese apps: Is Mobile Legends now banned in India?

Mobile Legends has been banned in India along with 58 other Chinese apps.

Mobile Legends will not be available to download from Google Playstore and Apple Store.

The Government of India has released a list of 59 Chinese apps that have been banned amidst rising tensions with China along the LOC. According to the released list, some of the most popular apps like TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser have been banned in the country.

Along with these apps, the list includes two popular Chinese games that will not be available to download from Google Playstore and Apple Store from now on. In this article, we will find out if Mobile Legends, a 5v5 MOBA game has been banned in India.

Is Mobile Legends banned in India?

Unfortunately, Mobile Legends has been banned in India. Mobile Legends had over 100 million downloads, with a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store. The decision was taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MEITY), who announced the following:

The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defense of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern that requires emergency measures.

The ministry added:

On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices. This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

The other Chinese game which is now banned in India is Clash of Kings. The game had over 50 million+ downloads, and 4.1 stars on Play Store. Here's a complete list of the 59 Chinese apps banned by the Indian government:

Indian government bans 59 Chinese apps

