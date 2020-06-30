PUBG Mobile: Season 14 royale pass 100 RP outfit revealed

A quick summary on the Season 14 royale pass 100 RP outfit in PUBG Mobile.

The upcoming season will see new weapon as well as vehicle skins at different levels.

PUBG Mobile will release its new season on 14th July 2020 on its global servers. Players are very excited about this season, as the rewards and items will be eye-catching. The upcoming season of PUBG Mobile is going to be based on an Egyptian theme, and players can upgrade their royale passes with the help of UCs available in the game. The most awaited outfit of Season 14 is the 100 RP outfit, and players are itching to get their hands on the same.

In Season 14, players will get some very cool outfits, along with vehicle and weapon skins at various levels. However, a player will need to purchase the Elite Royale Pass or Elite Plus Royale Pass to get their hands on these outfits and skins in PUBG Mobile.

In the image above, we can see both the mythic outfits at rank 100 in the Season 14 royale pass. It means that players will have the option to choose between two very cool mythic outfits at 100 RP rank. The names of both these outfits are Avian Tyrant Set and Red Commander Set.

A trailer regarding the Season 14 royale pass has been released by the developers. In it, players can see many outfits and skins coming up, including a new UAZ skin and a Dacia skin.

It costs 600 UC to buy the Elite Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile, which will help unlock all these special rewards in the game. The Elite Plus Royale Pass is worth 1800 UC, and players get a 25 rank bonus with it. It also helps players unlock more rewards than the Elite Royale Pass.

