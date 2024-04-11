Indian PM Narendra Modi interacts with country's top gamers, including Mortal, Payal, and Mythpat

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with several gaming influencers, bringing joy to young gamers nationwide. The Prime Minister has talked about gaming many times before, but for the first time, he specifically met India's top gamers such as Mortal, Payal, and Mythpat, and played some games with them as well. This move will definitely boost the country's gaming scenario.

In March 2024, PM Narendra Modi presented the National Gaming Creator Award, which also had a special award for gaming creators won by Triggered Insaan. Many statistics show that gaming in India has seen significant growth in the last five years, and millions of people in the country play games every day as the first choice for entertainment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with India's top gaming influencer

Narendra Modi interacted with popular Indian gamers, including Naman "Mortal" Mathur, Mithilesh "Mythpat" Patankar, Payal Gaming, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, Animesh Agarwal, and Anshu Bisht. These gamers expressed their ecstatic happiness after the meeting with the Prime Minister and even played a few PC, mobile, and VR games with him.

The Prime Minister also asked them how they handle the debate between gaming and gambling. Animesh Agarwal, aka 8Bit thug, replied that it's high time to differentiate between RNG and skill-based gaming.

He also asked how the sector provides enough opportunities to girls. Payal Gaming replied that when she started, she had received messages from 100 to 200 girls that they too started playing after seeing her. Many girls in India are coming forward in the fields of technology and gaming.

After playing games with the Prime Minister, Anshu Bisht, aka Gamerfleet, said,

"Sir was catching up very fast. If I had taught my father, he would not have been able to learn so much the first time."

Payal Gaming said,

"I think playing games with the PM is a once-in-a-lifetime moment, which I will never forget."

The teaser of their meeting was uploaded on PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel. The full episode will be released in the coming days. Several popular gaming influencers have appreciated this initiative by the Prime Minister.

Mortal, Mythpat, Anshu Bisht, Payal Gaming, and others are well-known names in the Indian gaming community and have a large following on their YouTube channels. This meeting with PM Narendra Modi has made many of the country's gamers happy.