Triggered Insaan wins National Gaming Creator Award 2024

Nischay Malhan, popularly known as Triggered Insaan, has been awarded the National Gaming Creator Award 2024. On March 8, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored many talented creators in more than 20 categories. The award ceremony was held at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Center. This was the first edition of the National Creators Award, and more than 10 lakh people voted for it.

A total of nine creators were nominated in the gaming category. Triggered Insaan received the most votes and became the winner of the first-ever National Creators Award. The popular streamer is known for his unique content and has more than 11.6 million subscribers on his gaming channel.

PM Narendra Modi encouraged all the creators for their skills and asked them to continue doing phenomenal work in their respective fields for the development of a better India. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rupali Ganguly, and Prasoon Joshi were also present at the ceremony.

Here are the nine creators that were nominated in this category;

Tiggered Insaan - Nischay Malhan YesSmartyPie - Hitesh Khangta Total Gaming - Ajendra Variya Mortal - Naman Mathur Dynamo Gaming - Aaditya Sawant Xyaalive - Shagufta Iqbal Techno Gamerz - Ujjwal Chaurasia Gamerfleet - Anshu Bisht ScoutOp - Tammay Singh

Accepting the award, Triggered Insaan said:

“Thank you PM sir for this award. I'm really nervous. I didn't think I would have to speak here, and even I still don't know what to say. I got an award in gaming, and thanks to that gaming is also getting recognition".

Triggered Insaan livestreams many games like GTA 5, Minecraft, Resident Evil, FIFAe, and others on his gaming channel, Live Insaan. He created this channel on November 11, 2017, and has garnered more than 2.5 billion views. He is also a content creator for popular French esports organization Team Vitality. Fans like his unique personality and gaming skills a lot.

Triggered Insaan has a massive fan following in India. Interestingly, his mother, sister, and brother are also YouTubers. His primary channel, where he posts commentary, roasts, and reaction videos, has over 21 million subscribers.

Several well-known gaming influencers like Total Gaming, Mortal, Techno Gamerz, and Scout were also nominated in this category. Gaming is becoming one of the most popular forms of entertainment for people around the world, and in the last five years, the industry has touched new heights in both business and entertainment.