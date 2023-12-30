Total Gaming finally reveals his face and real name

Famous Indian gaming YouTuber, Total Gaming aka Ajju Bhai, finally revealed his face on December 30, 2023. The beloved gamer has enjoyed a prosperous career in the past five years and has amassed over 37 million subscribers. After making several false promises to his fans in the past, he finally decided to show it before the start of 2024.

At 9:30 am on December 30, he uploaded a 4 minutes 23 seconds long video in which he revealed his face. He also revealed that his real name is Ajendra Variya.

Fans were extremely excited to see their favorite gaming influencer as the scheduled video had over 140K comments and 700K likes before it went live.

Total Gaming's face reveal video gets over 3.5 million viewers in under three hours

Soon after the video was posted publicly, it attracted a large number of viewers, showing how popular Total Gaming is. It has garnered more than 3.5 million viewers, 900K likes, and 250K comments at the time of writing.

He wrote in the video caption:

"Today marks a significant moment as I, Ajendra Variya, reveal my face in this video. I'm taking you on a journey through my gaming world. Your support has meant everything to me, and I couldn't have come this far without you. Yes, I'm a bit nervous, but I know you're with me. Thank you for being a part of this amazing ride".

Several Indian influencers like Desi Gamers, The Rawknee Games, and more have reacted to this video. A few days ago, he said that he was too nervous to reveal his face.

Who is Total Gaming ?

Total Gaming, who has now revealed his real name as Ajendra Varia, is a Gujarat-based gaming YouTuber. He mostly makes content on Free Fire gameplay and has six YouTube channels.

His primary account, Total Gaming, has more than 37.4 million subscribers, the most by any Indian gaming influencer.

