What is Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID? Stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Amit Sharma, commonly known as Amitbhai, is a well-known figure in the Free Fire community. He runs a popular YouTube channel called Desi Gamers, where he frequently uploads content related to the battle royale game. The channel currently has 13.3 million subscribers and more than 1.998 billion views.

Additionally, the content creator has 2.5 million followers on Instagram and 994k followers on Facebook.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the country should not play the game on their devices. The stats and images used in this article were taken from FF MAX, which isn’t banned and can be played.

Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s ID in Free Fire is 206746194, and his ID level is 76. He is the leader of a guild called “SURVIVORS ☆☆☆,” whose Guild ID is 60727130.

Amitbhai is ranked Silver I in the Battle Royale mode and Platinum II in the Clash Squad mode. His in-game stats are listed below:

BR Career

Amitbhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has participated in 4038 solo matches and has 346 victories under his belt, resulting in a win rate of 8.56%. With 9578 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.59.

The YouTuber has also won 850 of the 5087 duo matches he has played, translating to a win rate of 16.70%. He has bagged 13996 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Amitbhai has featured in 9545 squad matches, winning 2617 times for a win rate of 27.41%. He has racked up 26465 frags, making his K/D ratio 3.82.

BR Ranked

Amitbhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played one solo match in Free Fire's ongoing ranked season but has no victories to his name. He has registered four kills for a K/D ratio of 4.00.

The content creator has also participated in one ranked duo match, securing a victory and a win rate of 100.00%. With five kills on record, he has a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Amitbhai has featured in two ranked squad matches and has recorded one win, maintaining a win rate of 50.00%. He has racked up 23 enemies for a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Note: Amitbhai’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing. They will change as he plays more matches in the game.

Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) YouTube earnings

Amitbhai's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that Amitbhai’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $3.3k and $52.1k. His yearly income is said to range from $39.1k to $625.5k.

Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) YouTube channel

Amit Sharma has consistently been posting videos on the Desi Gamers YouTube channel. He has posted 1294 videos so far, with the most popular one having more than 23 million views.

According to Social Blade, Amitbhai has acquired 100k subscribers over the last 30 days. His view count has also grown by 13.032 million in the same period.

The content creator runs four other channels on YouTube – Desi Army, Desi Gamers Esports, Amit Sharma, and DG Shorts. They currently have 3.53 million, 105k, 675k, and 161k subscribers, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes