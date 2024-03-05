Mortal, scout, Dynamo, and other gaming stars nominated for National Creators Award 2024

The Government of India has announced the Gaming category nominees for the National Creators Award 2024, for which nine influencers have been chosen. During his Mann Ki Baat program in February last month, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this award to honor the talented creators. It features more than 20 categories, including health and fitness.

In the last few years, gaming creators have gathered a massive fan following and attracted millions of people through their content. There are more than 500 million gamers in India, illustrating the size of the country's video games market.

Nominees for the National Creators Award 2024 Gaming

Fans can vote for their favorite gamers after scanning the QR code given in the post above. Here are the names of nine creators that have been nominated in this category:

Tiggerred Insaan - Nischay Malhan YesSmartyPie - Hitesh Khangta Total Gaming - Ajendra Variya Mortal - Naman Mathur Dynamo Gaming - Aaditya Sawant Xyaalive - Shagufta Iqbal Techno Gamerz - Ujjwal Chaurasia Gamerfleet - Anshu Bisht ScoutOp - Tammay Singh

Nischay Malhan is a famous streamer and content creator. He regularly livestreams many video games on his YouTube channel, Live Insaan, which has more than 11.5 million subscribers. His main channel, Triggered Insaan, has over 21 million subscribers, where he posts content like roasts, rants, and reaction videos.

Mortal is a former PUBG Mobile Esports athlete with over 7 million subscribers. He has won many tournaments under the banner of his organization, Team Soul. He now livestreams games like BGMI and Valorant on his YouTube channel. In 2022, he was the runner-up in the Esports Personality of the Year category at the Esports Awards.

ScoutOp is a mobile esports player and content creator. The 27-year-old star has played many major PUBG Mobile/BGMI events and has around 5 million subscribers. Dynamo Gaming is also a renowned streamer and has grabbed around 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is one of the oldest streamers in the country and usually plays Battlegrounds Mobile India game on his livestream.

Total Gaming, aka Ajju Bhai, is the second biggest Indian YouTuber with over 40 million subscribers. He is famous for his unique content creation and mainly plays Free Fire Max. His recent face-reveal video garnered much attention.

Gamerfleet and Techno Gamerz are beloved influencers who have garnered strong fan bases with over 38 million and 3.8 million subscribers, respectively. YesSmartyPie is a well-known name and creates content on many games like Minecraft, GTA 5, and more.

Shagufta Iqbal is the only girl gamer on this list. She regularly livestreams on her YouTube channel named Xyaalive and has around 290K subscribers.