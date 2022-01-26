Indus battle royale announced for mobile and PC: Expected release, gameplay, and more

Indian developer SuperGaming has announced their upcoming Indus battle royale, which takes inspiration from a rich culture and history to take a unique Indo-futurism approach.

SuperGaming, the Pune-based game developer behind Indus battle royale, is best known for its titles Silly Royale (previously known as Devil Amongst Us) and Mask Gun, which have cumulatively generated over 200 million installs across Android and iOS.

The upcoming battle royale will be released in 2022 for PC and mobile devices.

Indus battle royale hopes to be an indo-futuristic title

Over the last couple of years, the battle royale genre has exploded into the gaming scene worldwide to establish itself as one of the most popular genres. Alongside international titles like Call of Duty Warzone, Fortnite, and Apex Legends, regional games such as BGMI aka Battleground Mobile India (an India-only version of PUBG) and Garena Free Fire have millions of active players.

SuperGaming’s previous titles like Silly Royale and Mask Gun have been an online social experience. The studio is sure to build upon that to deliver a top-tier battle royale title.

Previously, during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Roby John of SuperGaming described Indus as a ”made-in-India for-the-world battle royale” while discussing the studio’s plans. He also referred to the title as “most ambitious game built in Indian gaming so far” in a recent Twitter thread.

In an official blogpost, a SuperGaming representative said,

"It’s being developed with the focus of bringing our take on Indian culture with a futuristic twist for gamers across the globe. Our intent is to deliver deep lore and a sense of place that’s distinct but relatable along with guns and gameplay systems that you’d expect from a modern-day battle royale."

Indus is currently in development with a potential release in 2022. The game has already garnered enthusiastic interest from fans of the genre and those familiar with the studio’s previous titles.

