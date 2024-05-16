Injustice 2 Mobile update 6.3 patch notes: 7-Year Anniversary Pass, bug fixes, and more

The 7-Year Anniversary Pass is a new feature in Injustice 2 Mobile update 6.3 patch notes, honoring seven amazing years of immersive gameplay. This update also includes improved daily login calendars, increased prizes for remote missions, and league activities to make the DC Universe experience even more fulfilling than before in this game.

Additionally, bug fixes are included in this patch notes to give Injustice 2 Mobile players more fluid gameplay.

Here are the official Injustice 2 Mobile update 6.3 patch notes, as presented by the game's developers:

7-Year Anniversary Pass in Injustice 2 Mobile update 6.3 patch notes

Injustice 2 Mobile turns 7 this May! Suit up as your favorite DC Super Hero, and dive into our new Anniversary Pass, packed with exciting in-game objectives and free rewards! From Gems and Orbs to powerful Artifacts and a brand-new 7-Year Anniversary Profile Picture, there's something special for every hero in this limited-time event.

Quality of life improvements in Injustice 2 Mobile update 6.3 patch notes

Daily Login Calendars - Prismatic shards have replaced random shards

Remote Missions

Credits & XP Rewards have been increased.

Hero Shards & Gear have been updated to reward any Silver Hero.

An eight-hour-long Remote Mission has been added.

Hero Threat Requirements have been updated to reflect rebalanced rewards.

Leagues

Daily Check-in - Improved rewards.

Request Shards - Increased the number of Shards that can be requested from 10 to 30 per day.

League Store - Hero purchase limits increased to five per day.

Arena Store

Hero purchase limits increased to five per day.

Class Tier 6 XP Capsules have been added to the store.

Bug fixes and optimizations in Injustice 2 Mobile update 6.3 patch notes

Characters in Injustice 2 Mobile update 6.3 patch notes

Titanic Fortitude (Might Class Passive) - Fixed an issue where the Unhittable buff could not be dispelled or prevented by silence.

Shazam Fury of Gods – All About Family (Special 2) – Fixed an issue where it did not affect Might Heroes with their Class Passive unlocked or while a Hero was unhittable from Ruler of Khandaq Black Adam’s Storm Cloud Special (Special 3).

Peacemaker – Fear the Uniform (Passive 3) - Fixed an issue where it did not work if the Combo Meter skipped the exact value.

Orm

Trident of Atlantis (Special 2) – Fixed an issue where the Electrify stacks could be applied to Batman Who Laughs while his Dark Knight form is active.

Thunderstruck (Passive 3) – Fixed an issue where the Trident of Atlantis debuff did not disappear if a character under its effect tags out and did not apply to a new opponent.

Martian Manhunter – Telepathic Might (Passive 2) - Fixed an issue that did not affect the Orm’s Trident of Atlantis debuff applied from his Trident of Atlantis Special (Special 2).

Scorpion – Fixed an issue where the player was not able to take actions immediately after his Shirai Ryu Spear Special (Special 2) KO’ed his opponent.

Hawkman Saving Wings (Passive 3) – Fixed an issue where if this Passive interrupted a Special Attack, the opponent would not get bonuses from their Special Attack.

Vixen Chameleon (Passive 3) – Fixed an issue where this passive could trigger during Justice League Aquaman’s Supermove while she was defeated.

League Invasion Improvement & fixes in Injustice 2 Mobile update 6.3 patch notes

Improvements in Injustice 2 Mobile update 6.3 patch notes

Final Season Rewards – Added guaranteed Legendary Hero Shards rewards as a part of the Hero Chest rewards. The Placement Rank determines the amount. Players also get a second reward of random Hero Shards based on their Placement Rank.

Personal Points can now be obtained by completing Injustice Pass Objectives.

Base Supply – Investment costs have been rebalanced. Each rank has its price that increases per rank, with the first several ranks requiring much less resources.

Messaging – We’ve added additional Inbox messages to remind League Members about the current League Invasion Season and missed rewards.

League Battles – Team Select – When choosing a team to fight an Outpost, the list of Heroes available to choose for the attacking team will be filtered to match the Outpost’s Requirements.

Attack Phase – League Battles – The maximum number of League Battles per day has been lowered from 4 to 2.

Versatile Illusion (Dodge Modifier) – Arcane Class Heroes can no longer Dodge against other Arcane Heroes.

Bug fixes in Injustice 2 Mobile update 6.3 patch notes

League Battles :

: Fixed an issue where simultaneous Outpost attacks by multiple League Members would not reward all of them with Invasion Points. Now all Members will receive Points related to the damage they dealt to the Outpost.

Pre-fight screen - Fixed an issue where the Threat indicator had an incorrect highlight.

Fixed an issue that leads to Unusual Gameplay detection incorrectly in some cases.

During the Attack Phase, fixed an issue with the priority of the status labels on Heroes. Any “Promotion” related statuses no longer show instead of Exhausted status, which blocked character selection in some cases.

Tooltips - Fixed an issue where some Modifier tooltips did not specify their numbers were seconds; these now include an SEC descriptor for more clarity.

Tooltips - Fixed an issue with the Invulnerability Modifier tooltip.

Battle Logs - Updated the order of the entries to show the newest first and oldest last.

Heavy Hitter Stun (Facilities Buff) – Fixed an issue where it could be triggered by Damage Over Time effects from Specials.

Heavy Hitter Stun (Facilities Buff) – Fixed an issue where the stun duration during a fight was incorrect.

Leaderboards – Fixed an issue where the Personal and Split Leaderboards sometimes would not open in some cases and exit the Leaderboards menu.

Fixed an issue with receiving Personal Rewards in some cases.

Upgrade Menu - Fixed an issue where the "-" button stayed active if a buff/modifier reached its maximum level.

Base Screen – Fixed an issue where the Protective Screen Modifier stats were incorrect.

Leaderboards - Fixed an issue where the buttons for switching between Ratings and Rewards were visually inverted.

Fixed an issue where at the start of a new split, the timer didn't refresh if a player stayed in the League Invasions Base menu.

Notifications - Fixed an issue where the "New Split has started" notifications appeared when the current split hadn't ended yet.

Notifications - Fixed an issue where the “Base Not Ready for invasion” notifications displayed the wrong text and Outpost order.

League Battle Result Popup - Fixed an issue where if there were still Outposts to defeat, the Continue button sent the Player to the League Base screen instead of the Pre-Fight screen.

Solo Raids in Injustice 2 Mobile update 6.3 patch notes

Rise of Krypton - Tier 2 – Boss Cheetah – Fixed an issue where Cheetah's Armor Pierce buff duration didn't correspond with the fight summary & info.

Kingdom of Madness :

: Tier 1 Boss Last Laugh The Joker - Fixed an issue where Successful Specials did not reduce Mitigation Shield points.

Tier 2 Sub-Boss Deadshot - Fixed an issue where the Arsenal modifier was also applied to the player’s team.

Tier 2 Sub-Boss Sub-Zero - Fixed an issue with the Chaos modifier timing.

Tier 2 Sub-Boss Blue Beetle - Fixed an issue with Fatigue modifier values.

Taste of Evil – Tier 2 – Fixed an issue where the Anti-Might Field modifier did not decrease damage from Specials.

Realm Klash :

: Tier 1 Sub-Boss Black Manta – Fixed an issue where he applied a Burn effect from his modifier when he performed his Supermove.

Tier 3 Sub-Boss The Reverse Flash – Fixed an issue where his name was The Flash

Tier 3 Sub-Boss Black Lightning – Fixed an issue where the fight summary text does not correspond with the Toxins modifier description.

Tier 5 Final Boss Scorpion – Fixed an issue in the selection map where his Kusarigama disappeared while he taunts after defeating the last sub-boss that unlocks being able to fight him.

On Ice! – Tier 5 Boss Mr. Freeze – Fixed an issue where the player`s Hero would always be Frozen after the level`s Bombarding attack even if it didn't hit them.

Kingdom of Madness - Several descriptions have been improved in Injustice 2 Mobile update 6.3 patch notes.

Artifacts in Injustice 2 Mobile update 6.3 patch notes

Amulet of Shinnok - Fixed an issue where Fury of the Gods Shazam stacks of Overload were still applied even though debuffs from the hazard were not dispelled.

Soul Stone - Effect 2 - Fixed an issue where the wearer would get more than 50% of the Power spent by Silver Batman after blocking Special 3.

Gemstone - Effect 2 - Fixed an issue where the debuff was applied to the next tagged-in Hero when the player scored a 30-hit combo and KO’d the current opponent with a Special.

Kahndaq Artifacts - Fixed some issues with incorrect values in their descriptions.

Visual improvements in Injustice 2 Mobile update 6.3 patch notes

Ascended Heroes - Nanotech Leech (Tech class passive) – The Critical Attack Damage now correctly displays as 500%.

Ascended Heroes – Text on Tooltips for Universe Orbs and Eternium divided into two paragraphs for better readability.

Other visual improvements and corrections have been applied to several Supermoves and a variety of character animations in Injustice 2 Mobile update 6.3 patch notes.

That's it for the official Injustice 2 Mobile update 6.3 patch notes.