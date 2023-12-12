"Insane content": IRL Twitch creator Jinnytty is winning hearts for livestreaming with whale sharks

Yoo Yoonjin "Jinnytty" is a South Korean influencer, content creator, and Twitch streamer. She's mostly famous for her Just Chatting streams and IRL content. On December 9, 2023, the streamer announced on a Twitch broadcast that she was traveling to the Philippines for vacation. Two days later, the content creator streamed herself snorkeling with whale sharks.

Jinny was seen swimming up close with whale sharks and gave her viewers a complete underwater view of the whole experience. These clips went viral on social media, as fans appreciated her efforts:

"Insane content."

"Props to Jinny": Viewers speak about Jinnytty's livestream featuring whale sharks

Over the past couple of weeks, Jinnytty has been streaming mostly IRL and traveling content. She recently spoke about Twitch shutting down in Korea on a stream dated December 5, 2023. The streamer first visited Singapore before traveling to the Philippines, where she swam with whale sharks. The broadcast began with her traveling to the snorkeling location and then going underwater with a camera.

She continued to livestream the entire experience, which also generated numerous clips that went viral on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail. One Redditor expressed their inability to do this due to time and money restraints but appreciated the streamer.

This user emphasized how far human civilization has come to be livestreaming underwater.

Another Redditor appreciated Jinnytty's content and said that she deserves success.

Jinny has 985K followers on Twitch and over 370K subscribers on YouTube. She continues to post travel content and vlogs on her YouTube channel while also conducting streams on Twitch.