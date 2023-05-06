Jinnytty narrowly avoids road accident during IRL stream, fans notice driver taking her picture

South Korean streamer Yoo "Jinnytty" has developed a tendency to find herself in precarious situations during her IRL streams. In her most recent stream (April 6,) she narrowly avoided getting hit by a car that ended up colliding with a motorbike. What has alarmed viewers is that they noticed the car's driver taking pictures of Jinnytty just before the accident.

Over the past few days, Yoo has been exploring Taiwan through her travels. Her latest experience could have been fatal if the driver had been slightly less cautious. Seeing the car's antics, one user on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit said:

Fans catch driver taking Jinnytty's picture prior to the accident

Jinnytty's travels saw yet another unusual incident occur when a driver in a car was spotted taking her picture. This problematic behavior was observed by members of the LSF subreddit, who captured the moment and shared it through a screenshot. Here is the picture:

Fans catch driver taking pictures of the streamer (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Thankfully, the streamer was unharmed and did not come into contact with the vehicles. However, the car did cause a nearby motorbike, which was driving in the right lane, to topple over.

The video clip sparked a debate on the LSF subreddit, with many commenters finding fault with the car driver. Not only was the driver using their phone while driving, but they were also observed cutting lanes. One user said:

This user believes that the motor vehicle was more at fault since they were allegedly speeding:

Others found the situation to be lighthearted and joked that Jinnytty had reached peak levels in Taiwan:

One user inquired why she encounters such a large number of stream snipers, particularly in Taiwan:

One member gave a rather elaborate explanation to the above query:

Encountering bizarre situations during her streams is not a new experience for Jinnytty. In a stream on April 25, she dealt with a stranger stalking her for almost four hours. Luckily, a police vehicle came to her rescue and apprehended the stalker.

In March, she egregiously fell into a pit while walking on a sidewalk in Bali. Also, earlier this year, while traveling across Chile, she had her phone stolen by a biker in broad daylight.

These situations emphasize the importance of being aware and cautious while streaming on the streets.

