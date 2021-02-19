Insidious Esports bids farewell to their COD: Mobile lineup

In the latest development in the world of COD Mobile Esports in India, popular organization Insidious Esports today released their COD Mobile lineup.

The news was announced through Insidious Esports' Instagram handle, where they put out a heartfelt post and thanked the players for being a part of their organization.

They also said that the lineup journey was a great one filled with all types of emotions, including sorrow, adventures, and celebrations. The organization thanked the team for being a good sport and wished them the best for their future endeavors.

Insidious Esports had earlier signed the lineup on 8th June 2020 by acquiring the roster of Xenoverse Rivals. The team included at the time of the release included the following players:

RDX - Team Captain (Shivam “RDX” Tripathi)

Laxus - (Shubham Sharad "Laxus" Manjrekar)

Abadoon - (Vaibhav " Abadoon " Sharma)

BerL1n - (Aryan ” BerL1n ” Makkar)

Sly - (Sushant "Sly" Singh)

Tej - (Tejas "Tej" Patel)

Ashit "Ash" Kaundal served as the team manager, while Sonu Danver Nigam served as the team analyst.

The players haven't announced their future ambitions till now. However, given the talent and skill each possess, they can be hired by any notable organization.

While a part of Insidious Esports, the team achieved decent success in their tournaments. In 2020, the team got multiple podium finishes in mid-to-high-tier tournaments. The team finished second in the CODM: Talent Search and the COD Mobile: India Invitational, eventually winning the Microgravity Gaming League 2020.

The team also had a great start to 2021, finishing 3rd in the COD Mobile League 1.0. However, the team's performance was not that good in the COD: Mobile India Cup-Pro, where they finished in the ninth.

With Activision coming out with new tournaments more frequently in India, it would be interesting to see what the future holds for these players and enjoy greater success in any other organization.