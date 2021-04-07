INTZ player "Goodzin" banned from PUBG Mobile Pro League Brazil for using racist language

In a shocking development, PUBG Mobile Officials have suspended INTZ Esports fragger "Goodzin" from all official tournaments for one year because he made racist remarks about another PUBG Mobile player.

The decision was made under the competitive ruling 6.3.3 (Discrimination and Denigration) of PMPL Brazil, which states,

" Team Members may not offend the dignity or integrity of a country, private person or group of people through contemptuous, discriminatory or denigrating words or actions on account of race, skin color, ethnic, national or social origin, gender, language, religion, political opinion or any other opinion, financial status, birth or any other status, sexual orientation or any other reason"

On 4th April, after the conclusion of the first week of the PMPL Brazil, some INTZ Esports roster members gave an interview on a Twitch channel. During the interview, Goodzin used racially charged words when referring to a fellow PUBG Mobile player. His actions were a clear violation of the PMPL code of conduct.

The suspension was immediately applicable, which means Goodzin won't participate further in the PMPL Brazil Season 1.

Tencent Games also reiterated that they don't encourage or agree with racist behavior. They have vowed to take strict action against anyone found expressing themselves in similar ways.

They also expressed their solidarity with the victim. Lastly, the company requested fans to report any discriminatory conduct if they notice it.

This is not the first time officials have disqualified a player/organization. Last year, officials barred Loops Esports from PMGC and suspended three of its members because of player misconduct.

The Top 20 teams that will be competing in the PUBG MOBILE Pro League Brazil region! #PMPL2021



Who are you guys going to be rooting for? Catch the action March 30th at 4 pm Brazil local time:

📺https://t.co/rcSwAMrMTq

📺https://t.co/qyRX4BoMdv

📺https://t.co/5UXrcE4WH7



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/MQ7qKgAIL2 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) March 30, 2021

Advertisement

First week of PUBG Mobile Pro League: Brazil concluded on April 4 with INTZ Esports leading the overall table.

This is the first-ever Pro League for the Brazil region, which started on March 30th. The tournament will conclude on April 25 and boasts a massive prize pool of $100,000.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Brazil Teams

1. INTZ Esports

2. Black Dragons Esports

3. Alpha7 Esports

4. B4 Esports

5. Vivo Keyd

6. Influence Rage

7. Irmaos Metralha

8. Santos

9. GZM Esports

10. Honored Souls

11. Team Solid

12. SS Esports

13. Red Canids

14. Rise Esports

15. Ace1

16. Zebra Master

17. Brazilian Effect

18. Flamengo Esports

19. Storm Gaming

20. Enxame Gaming