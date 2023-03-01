IOC commences Olympic Esports Series 2023 with finals to be held at Singapore

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the Olympic Esports Series 2023, which will be held in the summer months of June in Singapore. The dates from the flagship event have been announced by the organizing committee, which will be done in collaboration with international federations and reputed publishers from the world of video games.

The last few years have seen traditional platforms like the Asian and Commonwealth Games opting for esports. The IOC has also made its intentions clear with the pilot project, following the earlier success it has found.

The Olympic Esports Series 2023 is returning bigger than last time, with more international federations participating in the prestigious event. Moreover, the list of available events has increased, with more publishers joining the festivities. With the preliminaries commencing today, all roads will ultimately lead to Singapore once June arrives.

Olympic Esports Series 2023 will feature multiple sports, with new publishers in store

A beauty of the Olympic Esports Series 2023 is the number of options players will have. Participation is open to amateur and professional esports athletes, who can now participate in the prelims.

They can choose from nine categories, each of which offers a unique challenge:

· Archery (World Archery Federation, Tic Tac Bow)

(World Archery Federation, Tic Tac Bow) · Baseball (World Baseball Softball Confederation, WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS)

(World Baseball Softball Confederation, WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS) · Chess (International Chess Federation, Chess.com)

(International Chess Federation, Chess.com) · Cycling (UCI, Zwift)

(UCI, Zwift) · Dance (World DanceSport Federation, JustDance)

(World DanceSport Federation, JustDance) · Motor Sport (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, Gran Turismo)

(Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, Gran Turismo) · Sailing (World Sailing, Virtual Regatta)

(World Sailing, Virtual Regatta) · Taekwondo (World Taekwondo, Virtual Taekwondo)

(World Taekwondo, Virtual Taekwondo) · Tennis (International Tennis Federation, Tennis Clash)

Preliminary rounds commence today, and the finals will be held in Singapore between June 22 and 25. The event will be live, in-person, and hosted at the Suntec Center. Those who won't be able to join in person can enjoy all the developments on the global stream during the finals.

On the occasion of the Olympic Esports Series 2023, the Chair of the IOC Liaison Group, David Lappartient, made some positive comments.

“The Olympic Movement brings people together in peaceful competition. The Olympic Esports Series 2023 is a continuation of that, with the ambition of creating more spaces to play for both players and fans of elite competition. We look forward to witnessing some of the world’s best compete on the global stage, as well as exploring together shared opportunities and lessons - across health and wellbeing, training and innovation.”

More developments surrounding the event will take gradually as the prelims continue toward the finals. The event's success could see esports becoming a more mainstream feature in the Summer Olympic Games.

