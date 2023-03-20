IRL streamer gets injured after a skateboarding accident, compels him to cut short his subathon

Up-and-coming IRL streamer PlantBoyz had to cut short his subathon after four days as he suffered injuries to both his arms in a skateboarding accident.
The streamer attempted to skate in front of a chain attached to two poles; however, he tripped and fell onto the hard concrete surface while trying to jump over, landing on his hands first. PlantBoyz was visibly in a lot of pain due to his injuries, compelling him to make the difficult decision of ending the subathon.
IRL Streamer gives an update after injuring both his arms
PlantBoyz shared a picture of his arms plastered in the cast:
The IRL Streamer also saw the lighter side of his injury, as he posted a bunch of meme-worthy edits of himself from his Discord server:
Based on the picture, it's clear that the streamer will not be going live anytime soon. For those wondering, a simple fracture in the arm may take around six to eight weeks to heal.
Here's what the internet said
The clip quickly went viral after being shared on the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Users expressed their reservations about performing skating stunts over chains:
Another user reiterated a similar idea regarding chains being a bad idea when it comes to skating:
Another Redditor ironically remarked that chains could be more fatal than shark attacks:
Despite posting a picture of his injury, PlantBoyz is yet to give further updates regarding his condition. The streamer may take the necessary time to rest and recover before returning to streaming.
