IRL streamer gets injured after a skateboarding accident, compels him to cut short his subathon

Up-and-coming IRL streamer PlantBoyz had to cut short his subathon after four days as he suffered injuries to both his arms in a skateboarding accident.

The streamer attempted to skate in front of a chain attached to two poles; however, he tripped and fell onto the hard concrete surface while trying to jump over, landing on his hands first. PlantBoyz was visibly in a lot of pain due to his injuries, compelling him to make the difficult decision of ending the subathon.

IRL Streamer gives an update after injuring both his arms

PlantBoyz shared a picture of his arms plastered in the cast:

IRL Streamer injures himself while skating (Image via Reddit)

The IRL Streamer also saw the lighter side of his injury, as he posted a bunch of meme-worthy edits of himself from his Discord server:

PlantBoyz 🌱 @PlantBoyz69 Had a bad fall on stream and people start posting this shit in my discord Had a bad fall on stream and people start posting this shit in my discord 😂 https://t.co/Ipmds4H4VJ

Based on the picture, it's clear that the streamer will not be going live anytime soon. For those wondering, a simple fracture in the arm may take around six to eight weeks to heal.

Here's what the internet said

The clip quickly went viral after being shared on the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Users expressed their reservations about performing skating stunts over chains:

User explains why chains can be dangerous for skaters (Image via Reddit)

Another user reiterated a similar idea regarding chains being a bad idea when it comes to skating:

User calls chains and skateboards to be a deadly duo (Image via Reddit)

Another Redditor ironically remarked that chains could be more fatal than shark attacks:

User compares the streamer's accident to sharks (Image via Reddit)

Despite posting a picture of his injury, PlantBoyz is yet to give further updates regarding his condition. The streamer may take the necessary time to rest and recover before returning to streaming.

