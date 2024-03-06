"Is anyone even playing this game?" - Asmongold baffled at Diablo 4 Season 3's Gauntlet mode

A recent Zack “Asmongold” stream saw him return to check out the new Diablo 4 content. He watched other streamers play the new Diablo 4 content, who all appeared either disappointed, bored, or frustrated with the new Gauntlet mode. While players have known for months that these Gauntlets would be a static map to try and push through to get the highest score, the community remains somewhat disappointed.

One of the streamers that Asmongold watched played through the mode once and then quit, deciding to go back to playing Last Epoch instead. At the time of this clip, there were 5,000 viewers watching it on Twitch, with several of them focused on this new mode.

Regardless, Zack asked:

“Is anyone even playing this game?”

Asmongold watches Diablo 4 streamers play the new mode, only to see disappointment

As Asmongold watched streamers dive into the new Gauntlet mode for Diablo 4, he noticed that the map and one of the bosses in it, the Tomb Lord, felt incredibly familiar. This streamer plowed through the content as Zack wondered why it all looked similar to something else in the game:

“So he fights the Tomb Lord again? He does. So this is it? Wasn’t this map already in the game? I feel like this map was already in the game.”

The streamer in question, a popular ARPG content creator known as Raxxanterax, attempted the game mode and placed third on the leaderboard. However, it seemed like Asmongold was baffled by this content, where the goal is just to get a high point total:

“The map never changes, it’s just to get as many points as you can? So wait, you’re saying you just have to run through the exact same map over and over, and just do this same thing? Wait, he got top 10?! The second number two isn’t even level 100? Bro, is anybody even playing this game?”

Perhaps even more disappointing, Asmongold saw that Raxxanterax was playing as a Barbarian, one of the game’s most popular classes. Despite that, there were only 20 names for the Solo Barbarian Ladder Top 1000. The YouTuber then immediately quit Diablo 4 and said he was going back to Last Epoch instead:

“Wait, wait. There’s only two pages and it says ‘Top 1000’! So that means there’s only 20 people because there’s only 10 people on this list! Wait, so he just quit? That’s it? That’s the whole game?”

The OTK co-founder then remembered the content was delayed, even though it’s the same map over and over. He appeared baffled when it came to the Gauntlet mode.

Fans react to Asmongold’s Diablo 4 clip

Asmongold’s fans weren’t really shocked by how disappointed other Diablo players and fans were with the new Gauntlet mode in the game. A few heckled the small number of Barbarian players that were on the ladder, calling it “literally dozens of players.”

Other netizens simply responded that they had given up on not just Diablo 4 but Blizzard Entertainment a long time ago. Whether it was their scandals or the poor reception of earlier seasons of Diablo 4, some gamers seem to have had enough.

There are fans who don’t appreciate how the Diablo IP is being treated, with some claiming that all that’s left for Blizzard to “ruin” is Starcraft. Some mocked this as being a roguelite but without all the fun trappings of one.

Asmongold is known for being fairly straightforward.