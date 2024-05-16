Is Assassin's Creed Shadows an always-online game?

Players who were concerned about the assumption that Assassin's Creed Shadows might be an always-online game need not worry anymore. Following the confusion among fans online, the title's team confirmed in an official update that Assassin's Creed Shadows will not be an always-online game. Simply put, it won't require a constant internet connection.

This is a massive update for all the hardcore single-player fans of the franchise. Some thought the next major installment might not be fully offline to enjoy.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be fully offline and won't require a mandatory internet connection

The update from the Assassin's Creed team was recently shared to answer any remaining doubt looming in players' heads over Assassin's Creed Shadows being an always-online title despite being a single-player installment. Here's what the team wrote in a post on social media platform X while clarifying the concerns over the need for an internet connection:

"An online connection will be needed to install the game, but you will be able to play the entire journey offline, and explore Japan without any online connection."

Expand Tweet

Undoubtedly, it's massive news coming straight from the people behind the game. Generally, single-player titles don't require an internet connection and are offline-only, and Assassin's Creed Shadows will follow the traditional path. However, it's crucial to note that installing the game will require players to be online.

Moreover, the game was globally premiered, and the trailer showcased two of its protagonists. While the male character is named Yasuke, the female lead will be Naoe. The story will be set on the open-world map of Feudal Japan.

A still from the upcoming Assassin's Creed installment (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be launched worldwide on November 15, 2024. It will be available on the next-generation PS5, Xbox Series X\S consoles, and PC.

For the latest updates and news on the new Assassin's Creed game, keep following Sportskeeda.