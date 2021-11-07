Is BGMI Lite in development? Influencers share information on potential PUBG Mobile Lite Indian version

For as long as BGMI is available for Indian players, there has been an unrelenting need for a lighter version of the Battle Royale title. This is because there is no viable alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end devices, which results in users having no decent game to play.

As of yet, there has been pretty much no word about an Indian version of the streamlined title. Because of this, gamers have been dissatisfied and have turned to influencers and officials for information about BGMI Lite on various social media platforms.

The same can be seen in the tweets below:

SMART BOYES @NK_NARESH_KUMAR We want bgmi lite We want bgmi lite

Goutam @GoutamMH @RealMaxtern Bhai BGMILITE 😞 KUCH TO UPDATE HI TO BATAO @RealMaxtern Bhai BGMILITE 😞 KUCH TO UPDATE HI TO BATAO

Debjyoti Biswas @PandaGa98313800

@Aadii_Sawant @Mortal04907880 @scouttanmay @tsment_jonathan @RealMaxtern @GHATAK_official This is a request to all BGMI gamers as well as @official_BGMI .Please bring BGMI Lite . Most of the people possess low end device. It is very difficult to play BGMI due to low end device 🥺 This is a request to all BGMI gamers as well as @official_BGMI.Please bring BGMI Lite . Most of the people possess low end device. It is very difficult to play BGMI due to low end device 🥺@Aadii_Sawant @Mortal04907880 @scouttanmay @tsment_jonathan @RealMaxtern @GHATAK_official

Aditya @Aditya57850514 @PUBGMOBILE We want bgmi lite pubg mobile @PUBGMOBILE We want bgmi lite pubg mobile

Is there going to be a BGMI Lite / Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite?

This is one of the biggest questions that has been circulating in the Indian mobile gaming community. However, the developers have not made any formal announcements or released any new information on BGMI Lite at this point in time.

Although this is disappointing for gamers, various influencers from the game's community have stepped up to give them the details on the release of the game.

Ghatak

This is a snippet from Ghatak's Instagram story from 10 October 2021 (Image via Instagram)

Around a month back, on 10 October, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare posted an Instagram story on his account regarding the game. The prominent figure had stated the following about it:

“It will take time but BGMI Lite / PUBG Lite will be released for sure.”

User reaction to this was overwhelmingly positive since they had been requesting an update on the title's availability for the past several months.

Maxtern

This is what Maxtern had mentioned about the Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Twitter)

In addition to Ghatak, Maxtern also tweeted regarding the release of PUBG Mobile Lite’s Indian version. He was quoted these words about the topic:

“BGMI Lite see You soon!”

Consequently, users can expect the launch of the streamlined version, but they will have to wait for developers to inform them of the development.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: Please keep in mind that the developers have not given any official statement, so take everything with a pinch of salt.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha