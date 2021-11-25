Is BGMI Lite releasing in December 2021? Everything we know so far

The potential release of BGMI Lite has stimulated the interest of a large segment of the Indian mobile gaming community. This is because, after the ban of PUBG Mobile Lite in the country, there was a significant hole created as there weren’t many alternatives accessible for low-end mobile devices.
Much to the delight of those looking forward to the release of the lighter version, several developments have transpired about the game. A poll was recently conducted on the BGMI discord server, in which members were asked why they needed BGMI Lite.
Apart from this, a few influencers have also provided hints regarding a potential release window for the game.
Will BGMI Lite be released in December 2021? All the known information
There have been a lot of rumors and predictions about when the lighter version would be released. Users have been asking questions regarding the same across numerous social media platforms:
As mentioned above, influencers have talked about the release as well. In one of the older Instagram stories, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare had stated:
Recently, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, he was quoted as saying:
“Players can expect news regarding BGMI Lite by the end of December 2021. They may also receive the good news sooner than that. I am not completely sure about it, but I am positive that BGMI Lite will be released some time in the future.”
After more than a year of anticipation, PUBG Mobile Lite fans in India have gained a great deal of confidence upon hearing this news. Currently, all that they are waiting for is a public statement by Krafton themselves.
Apart from Ghatak, Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur also had his say on the game’s release. In a recent tweet, he hinted about a potential launch in the upcoming year:
"BGMI Lite in the New Year?”
Disclaimer: For the time being, all of this should be taken with a pinch of salt because the developers have not yet confirmed a release.