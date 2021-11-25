Is BGMI Lite releasing in December 2021? Everything we know so far

The potential release of BGMI Lite has stimulated the interest of a large segment of the Indian mobile gaming community. This is because, after the ban of PUBG Mobile Lite in the country, there was a significant hole created as there weren’t many alternatives accessible for low-end mobile devices.

Much to the delight of those looking forward to the release of the lighter version, several developments have transpired about the game. A poll was recently conducted on the BGMI discord server, in which members were asked why they needed BGMI Lite.

Apart from this, a few influencers have also provided hints regarding a potential release window for the game.

Will BGMI Lite be released in December 2021? All the known information

There have been a lot of rumors and predictions about when the lighter version would be released. Users have been asking questions regarding the same across numerous social media platforms:

Mohd Rashid @MohdRas85258518 We need bgmi lite version We need bgmi lite version

As mentioned above, influencers have talked about the release as well. In one of the older Instagram stories, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare had stated:

In an Instagram Story, Ghatak stated that BGMI Lite will surely be released (Image via Instagram/ghatak.official)

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, he was quoted as saying:

“Players can expect news regarding BGMI Lite by the end of December 2021. They may also receive the good news sooner than that. I am not completely sure about it, but I am positive that BGMI Lite will be released some time in the future.”

After more than a year of anticipation, PUBG Mobile Lite fans in India have gained a great deal of confidence upon hearing this news. Currently, all that they are waiting for is a public statement by Krafton themselves.

This is what Maxtern had mentioned in his tweet (Image via Twitter/Maxtern)

Apart from Ghatak, Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur also had his say on the game’s release. In a recent tweet, he hinted about a potential launch in the upcoming year:

"BGMI Lite in the New Year?”

Disclaimer: For the time being, all of this should be taken with a pinch of salt because the developers have not yet confirmed a release.

